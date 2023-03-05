InvestSWVA initiative sets deadline to catalog potential data center sites

Josh Levi of the Northern Virginia Technology Council told Southwest Virginia government and economic development officials in 2022 about potential economic impact the region could see from efforts to attract data centers to the area. Economic development initiative InvestSWVA has begun Project Oasis — an effort to catalog suitable Southwest Virginia locations to market as data center sites.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — The Mineral Gap Data Center in Wise County’s Lonesome Pine Technology and Business Park is still a testimony to Southwest Virginia’s viability as a location for new centers, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller.

Miller has worked with state legislators and with economic development marketing organization InvestSWVA in the past three years to highlight the region’s advantages over areas like Northern Virginia with plenty of existing data centers but a shrinking catalog of suitable, low-cost sites for new centers.

