Josh Levi of the Northern Virginia Technology Council told Southwest Virginia government and economic development officials in 2022 about potential economic impact the region could see from efforts to attract data centers to the area. Economic development initiative InvestSWVA has begun Project Oasis — an effort to catalog suitable Southwest Virginia locations to market as data center sites.
WISE — The Mineral Gap Data Center in Wise County’s Lonesome Pine Technology and Business Park is still a testimony to Southwest Virginia’s viability as a location for new centers, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller.
Miller has worked with state legislators and with economic development marketing organization InvestSWVA in the past three years to highlight the region’s advantages over areas like Northern Virginia with plenty of existing data centers but a shrinking catalog of suitable, low-cost sites for new centers.
“We’ve been working diligently to attract new data center operations,” said Miller, “but it takes time to recruit any new business to an area.
Key to those recruitment efforts, said Miller, was Project OASIS about three years ago. InvestSWVA worked with experts and development officials in the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers planning districts to compile a list of locations that could accommodate the electric power and equipment cooling requirements for data centers.
Those requirements included:
• Access to relatively low-cost and redundant electric power networks
• Proximity to underground mine sites with water for equipment cooling
• Proximity to telecommunications and Internet connection hubs
• Low risk of weather events or other natural disasters
• Favorable business/taxation conditions
• Ability to be developed rapidly
• Quality of life for employees
Two of the sites are in the LENOWISCO district: Lonesome Pine Technology and Business Park in Wise County and the Sunbright Mine site in Scott County.
With LENOWISCO supporting the operations of the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, another site — Dickenson County’s Red Onion mine site — is near Wise County and falls within LPRIFA’s revenue sharing purview.
The Mineral Gap center has also demonstrated how alternative energy sources can benefit new center operations, Miller said, with an adjoining solar panel farm to supplement the center’s connections to electric utilities.
Southwest Virginia’s access to several underground mine sites and their reserves of water also means a potentially cheaper way to cool large plants of computer and storage equipment than with air conditioning plants requiring more electricity.
Miller said the Virginia General Assembly’s move in the past two years to reduce sales taxes on equipment purchased by data centers has helped make LENOWISCO one of the lowest-tax regions in the state for that purpose. The sales tax benefit comes into play because data center operations typically upgrade and replace computer equipment to remain competitive, he added.
“Data center recruiting has been as heavy as the real estate becomes more scarce in areas like Northern Virginia,” Miller said. “I believe most of the people in Southwest Virginia would welcome data centers. Even with lower tax rates for those centers, they still would add to the region’s tax base.”