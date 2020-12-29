This is a hectic time of the year for garbage collectors.
Along with the discarded boxes, wrappings and bows from Christmas Day, sanitation crews must deal with with all the live Christmas trees set outside for disposal.
Charles Baines, the director of Washington County’s Solid Waste Department, said the two weeks following Christmas are “extremely busy” at the county’s five convenience centers/recycling locations. Those sites are open to all citizens of Washington County, including residents of Johnson City and Jonesborough.
“Our intake of cardboard doubles during this time of of the year,” Baines said. “It pushes us to keep it baled.”
Baines said the overall flow of trash coming into to the convenience centers — located in Gray, Cash Hollow (Johnson City), Limestone, Lamar and Locust Mount — more than doubles during the holidays.
There is no charge for county residents to bring household trash and recyclables to the centers, which are open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The sites are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The convenience centers are also collecting Christmas trees, which will be picked up in a few weeks by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and used as fish habitats in Cherokee, Douglas and Watauga lakes.
Baines said Tuesday and Saturday are they busiest days at the centers. He said residents can help speed their visits to the disposal sites by having their recyclables sorted and cardboard broken down before arriving.
Johnson City residential solid waste customers can place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal. Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the trees will be picked up as part of the city’s regular brush collection.
“If residents don’t want to leave their trees in their front yards, they can take them to Winged Deer Park, and they will be collected near the recycling bins,” Pindzola said Tuesday.
Trees must be no taller than 10 feet, and should be cleared of stands and all decorations and tinsel before disposal. They must be placed curbside, not in center medians or islands, and never mixed with grass, dirt or other debris.
City residents may recycle non-metallic wrapping paper, paper boxes and tissue paper with no glitter.
Bubble wrap, ribbons and bows and laminated gift bags are not acceptable for recycling. City officials say plastic wraps, tinsel and holiday string lights are also on the naughty list for recycling.
The city of Elizabethton will collect the residential garbage that would normally be picked up on what is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on Thursday.