Ubunibi Afia Short takes on the challengingly rewarding story of "Nancy."

The Heritage Alliance hosts “Nancy” on Saturday, June 24 with showings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The show will take place inside the open air Sarah Sevier Memorial Chapel at the Embree House in Telford and will last about an hour. A Q&A session and a chance to tour parts of the Embree House will follow each performance.

Tickets are $15 and proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance. Purchase tickets through Jonesborough’s online system at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. Seating is limited.

