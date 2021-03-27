By MIKE STILL
With restrictions on indoor entertainment venues and outdoor gatherings still in effect in Virginia, Wise County and Norton offer a variety of recreation sites as spring and summer approach.
The Jefferson National Forest’s Clinch Ranger District has three recreation areas in Wise County and Norton along with the Cave Springs Recreation Area in Lee County.
Clinch District Ranger Michelle Davalos said the Bark Camp Recreation Area and Cane Patch Campground near Coeburn and Pound, respectively, are expected to open in mid-May, while upgrades to the High Knob Recreation Area are nearing completion for a planned Memorial Day weekend opening.
Cave Springs along with Bark Camp, High Knob and Cane Patch all offer campground camping, with RV camping sites at Bark Camp, Cane Patch and Cave Spring.
Group camping sites are available at Bark Camp, Cane Patch and High Knob.
Davalos said that volunteer campground host opportunities are open to staff Bark Camp, Cave Springs and High Knob during the May-September period. Hosts would handle cleaning of facilities, general grounds maintenance and providing information to campers.
“This is an amazing opportunity to spend time in the beautiful outdoors of Southwest Virginia,” Davalos said.
“The contributions of partners and volunteers are crucial to the continued operation of our Forest Service recreation sites.”
Information on Clinch District recreation areas, fishing and hiking trails can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/gwj/recarea/?recid=77718.
To apply for a campground host position, go online to https://www.volunteer.gov/s/volunteer-opportunity/a09t000000BErPP.
For more information, call the Clinch Ranger District at (276) 679-8370.
The city of Norton operates its own trail and recreation area network, with Flag Rock Recreation Area being one of the most visible landmarks in the city. Flag Rock is at the center of a system of bike and hiking trails, campground and RV sites, picnic shelters and the Flag Rock overlook.
The Legion Park Trail also connects Flag Rock with Legion Park and its picnic area, and the Norton Reservoir also offers boating and fishing.
More information on Norton’s recreation areas, hours, fees and other details can be found online at https://www.nortonva.gov/263/Activities.
Appalachia hosts the trailhead for the Powell River Trail, a 2.4-mile section of a former L&N Railroad line between Appalachia and Big Stone Gap with two rail tunnels and some artifacts from the trail’s former use as a rail line.
The trailhead is on Main Street and has vehicle parking. Hikers and cyclists are welcome.
More information on the Powell River Trail can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AppalachiaTrails/.
A former rail line in the Flatwoods area near Coeburn — the Guest River Gorge Trail — offers another hiking and cycling venue in Wise County. The almost six-mile trail features a former railroad tunnel and bridges with scenic views of the Guest River.
More information can be found online at https://dwr.virginia.gov/vbwt/sites/guest-river-gorge-trail/.
The Southwest Virginia Museum on Wood Avenue in Big Stone Gap contains several historical collections of photographs, artifacts and documents describing the region’s history.
Visitors can enjoy the grounds of the former residence of Congressman C. Bascom Slemp and tour each floor of the museum’s exhibits.
Spring visitors can explore the museum’s annual “A Stitch in Time: Annual Quilt Show” April 1-May 31.
The Southwest Virginia Museum is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission to the Museum building is: ages 6-12: $3. 3 & up: $5. group of 10 or more: ages 6-12 — $2. age 13 & up — $4. Annual passes are available.