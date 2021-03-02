JOHNSON CITY — The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is officially open for 2021.
The museum, which is operating under its normal spring hours, currently has two new exhibits on display.
“Black in Appalachia: African American History in Kingsport” is a traveling exhibit on loan to the Chester Inn Museum from the Kingsport Archives.
The 10-panel exhibit explores the hand that community leaders and organizations had in shaping the African American experience in Kingsport. The exhibit covers five different aspects of life for African Americans in the city and was compiled by the Kingsport Archives and the group Black in Appalachia, which, according to its website, “works to highlight the history and contributions of African Americans in the development of the mountain south and its culture.”
The museum also has on exhibit “From Here to There: A Brief History of Transportation in Jonesborough.” The exhibit traces the evolution of travel in Jonesborough from horse and carriage to the railroad and later automobiles, and it explores the impact that various modes of travel have had on the area. The exhibit features artifacts and archival photographs that relate to the different eras of transportation throughout Jonesborough’s history.
The Chester Inn Museum, located in Jonesborough, is housed in what was once known as the Chester Inn, which was built by Dr. William Chester in 1797. The building changed hands over the years and in the 1940s was converted into apartments. The site was purchased by the state of Tennessee in 1989 and was restored to its 1890s facade. The Chester Inn Museum was opened to the public in 2011. The museum is currently funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is open on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. throughout March and April. There is no admission fee, but there is a suggested donation of $2 per visitor. Masks are recommended and will be provided for a donation of $1. Visitors can keep up to date with the Chester Inn museum by following it on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.