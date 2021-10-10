Johnson City Press
Since opening in downtown Johnson City over the summer, business at Terrarium Plant Store has been ... growing — a lot.
“I (feel) humbled and very blessed,” owner Kerri Sluder said of the community’s support. “I mean it’s just been, really, it’s been unbelievable and kind of emotional.”
What does the store sell?
The store sells a wide variety of succulents and other plants, as well as planters, pots and other terrarium materials and offers various classes on things like propagation and growing, as well as other special events. It opened in August at 221 E. Main St. in the former storefront for East Tennessee Hemp Co., which closed its Johnson City location earlier this year.
Sluder said when she walked past the empty storefront, something clicked.
“I said, ‘Man, some plants would look really good in that store,’ ” said Sluder, who went to school to be a landscape designer and teaches an agriculture class at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Getting business training
Sluder said she got in touch with some representatives from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and enrolled in the CO.STARTERS program, a nine-week cohort-based program offered by several local business organizations designed to give aspiring business owners the tools they need to open and operate a successful business.
Thus far, it appears that training is paying off — something you can see through their Facebook page, where they have started a tradition of asking customers to pose for a photo with their new plant. To date, hundreds of customer photos have been shared on their Facebook page. Sluder said they wanted to make their customers feel like they’re part of the journey and that it’s helped get their name out there more on social media.
“We always get reactions on social media, they’ll always say something about (the photo) or tag a friend or send a heart,” Sluder said. “It makes me feel like we have made a friend in that customer because we’re in it together now.”
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP