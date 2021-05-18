When the COVID pandemic shuttered nearly every aspect of American life last year, there was one sector that couldn’t put everything on hold: the criminal justice system.
The Tennessee Supreme Court, over the course of a year, has issued numerous directives to local judges to create a plan that would allow courts to operate on a limited basis while protecting the rights of people charged with crimes.
On Friday, the court issued its least restrictive measure for courtrooms — but also kept judicial discretion in place.
The new guidelines:
• Reduces the required space between people in a courtroom from six to three feet.
• Lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect.
• Lifts the facial coverings requirement.
The order also “provides judicial districts and judges discretion to require courtroom capacity limits as health and safety conditions necessitate," still encourages facial coverings in compliance with CDC guidelines, and allows any person to wear a facial covering. Finally, the order encourages courts to continue to use alternative means to in-person hearings, including video and teleconferences.
The First Judicial District, which covers Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson counties, did what each jurisdiction was ordered by creating a plan of operation during the pandemic.
For the most part, cases were reset for several months later, but judges did continue to take guilty pleas, hear motions and even conduct a few trials.
Presiding Judge Lisa Rice said the plan she wrote was approved by the Supreme Court and worked well.
The courtroom capacity was drastically limited — in the initial days only 10 people could be there, excluding court personnel — and only defendants and their attorneys were allowed to attend the hearings.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provided implementation of the plan by staffing the front entrance to only allow people with specific business into the courthouse.
Defendants whose cases were not reset automatically gave their phone number to officers, were told to remain outside, and the officers would call them when it was that person’s turn for their case to be heard.
“We’ve been having court as regularly as we can,” Rice said. “Opening up is going to increase what we can get done.”
The jury trial schedule was impacted by the logistics of empaneling a jury and following those early very restrictive measures from the state supreme court.
Judges here were able to conduct a few trials by using the audience seating to provide the required social distancing. The judges' benches and witness stands had added protection with plexiglass panels.
Rice said Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley was able to hold a civil jury trial last week, and Rice and Judge Stacy Street also conducted jury trials using the same safety precautions.
“Jury trials are backlogged statewide,” Rice said. “The problem is that there are a limited number of experts from the TBI who have to testify statewide.”
The high court praised judges across the state for being able to keep the courts running.
“Statewide, the courts have done a tremendous job staying open under these trying circumstances for over a year and the supreme court commends their innovation, dedication, and perseverance in following our orders, CDC guidelines, and state and county health directives,” said Chief Justice Jeff Bivins. “It is time to allow courts more flexibility in managing their caseloads and courtrooms while still being cognizant that the virus is still out there.”