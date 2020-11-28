Officials with the Tennessee secretary of state’s office are cautioning residents that while Thanksgiving may kick off the holiday season of giving, they should be on the lookout for bogus charities.
Charitable organizations operating in Tennessee that raise more than $50,000 a year are required to register with the state and file annual financial reports. To see if a charity is registered, visit sos.tn.gov/charitable or call (615) 741-2555.
If a charity isn’t registered, officials say that should raise a red flag for potential donors.
“Tennesseans are generous and support each other in times of need, especially around the holidays,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release earlier this week. “I encourage everyone to be diligent in making sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online.”
The secretary of state offers the following tips for avoiding fraud and scammers:
• If a nonprofit asks you for a contribution, make sure it is legitimate by checking with the state to see if it’s registered in Tennessee.
• Take your time. Resist pressure to give on the spot.
• Ask questions. If an organization has a specific mission, ask how and who will benefit from your donation.
• If you are asked for a donation via text or email, verify the request is directly from the charity or nonprofit.
• Do your research and don’t assume a social media or blog recommendation has been approved by the nonprofit.
• If you give through an app or website, ask if it is going directly to the organization.
• Avoid giving cash. Always ask for a receipt and if your contribution is tax deductible.
• Pay close attention to the name of the nonprofit organization, as there are many with similar names.
• Don’t forget there are many ways to give, such as volunteering your time.
• If a paid fundraiser asks you for a donation, ask how much is kept by the fundraiser and how much goes to the nonprofit.
There are a number of legitimate local charitable organizations that are asking for donations at this time of year: They include:
• The Johnson City Press Christmas Box, which is a 501 ( c) 3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100% of all donations are used to purchase food.
Donations to the Christmas Box can be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
• The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project, which has become a holiday tradition for area charitable givers. Information can be found online at www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org or may be obtained by calling the Johnson City Salvation Army at 926-2101.
• The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, which was selected earlier this year as one of the top four food banks in America out of the 200 food banks that make up Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network. Gifts can be made online at netfoodbank.org by clicking on the DONATE NOW button at top right. For more information, call 279-0430.
• The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, which was established earlier this year through a merger of the United Way of Washington County and the United Way of Carter and Johnson counties.
Donations can be made mailed to United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. P.O. Box 4039, Johnson City, TN 37602-4039. Online gifts can be made at www.unitedwayetnh.org.