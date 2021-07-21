JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Hills Brewstillery on West Walnut Street is open for business.
The Brewstillery is in the former JRH Brewing building and will produce both beer and spirits. Tennessee Hills owner Stephen Callahan told the Press in March when the project was first announced that the space will allow Tennessee Hills to expand its distribution radius and also allow it to test and perfect recipes before they enter production.
It will feature a taproom and cocktail bar, as well as outdoor seating.
“The new location is a milestone for the brand in that it allows us to expand our regional footprint and product offerings which will continue to cast a powerful spotlight on the Tennessee Hills brand,” Callahan said Wednesday. “I believe it sets the stage for the next phase of growth, which is the manufacturing facility that will also be located on West Walnut.”
The brewstillery, 458 W. Walnut St., is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
“We believe the Brewstillery will be a great addition to the vibrant business dynamic in Johnson City,” Callahan said. “In conjunction with the (West) Walnut Street corridor project and our investment on the same street, Johnson City will continue to become an absolute destination.”