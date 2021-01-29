Tennessee reported 2,841 new cases of COVID-19 along with 44 deaths in a limited report released Friday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health's Twitter account, Friday's lab data has been delayed due to a technical issue.
"Our team is working diligently to process the data and we will publish the report as soon as it’s available," the TDH said. "Thank you for your patience."
Ballad hospitalizations continue to fall
Ballad Health reported 136 (-24) people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, yet another three-month low as hospitalizations continue to plummet.
Intensive care patients and ventilator patients are also at three-month lows. As of Friday, Ballad had 27 (-3) people in intensive care and 16 (-2) people on ventilators.
There were 16 admissions and 41 discharges since Thursday, with 72 COVID-designated beds still available.