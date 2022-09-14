BRISTOL — These are some of the marquee moments which have made the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway truly legendary.
Former track owners Gary Baker and Lanny Hester made the decision to beat the August heat by moving the late summer race to night in 1978. There had been night races at the sister track in Nashville, but the races at Bristol proved to resonate with the fans.
Fans couldn’t get enough of the fender-banging, door-rubbing, paint-trading action under the lights. We look at 10 of the moments which turned the annual event truly into “America’s Night Race.”
Cale Wins First Night Race (1978)
Driving the No. 11 Junior Johnson owned and prepared Oldsmobile, Cale Yarborough scored the eighth of his nine Bristol victories. Yarborough led 327 laps and finished 16 seconds ahead of Benny Parsons as they were the only two drivers on the lead lap.
Lennie Pond, the 1973 NASCAR Rookie of the Year, started on the pole, but lasted just 103 laps before retiring with mechanical problems.
DW Beats The Rain (1983)
Darrell Waltrip won seven straight Bristol races from 1981-84, but the one most in doubt was the 1983 night race.
Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt led a combined 415 of 419 laps in a rain-shortened race. It was the battle off pit road with the Junior Johnson crew getting Waltrip’s No. 11 Chevrolet out in front of Earnhardt’s No. 15 Bud Moore-prepared Ford that proved to be the difference.
Local Team Wins (1990)
Morgan-McClure Motorsports was formed in 1983, but they were becoming contenders when the Bristol Night Race rolled around in August 1990. Ernie Irvan, driving the No. 4 Chevrolet, held off defending NASCAR champion Rusty Wallace in the No. 27 Pontiac to collect the popular win.
What made the story unique was Morgan-McClure was based 10 miles away in Abingdon, Virginia instead of the Charlotte area where most of the teams’ shops were located.
Earnhardt-Labonte 1 (1995)
It’s one of the most famous images in Bristol Motor Speedway history — Terry Labonte’s battered race car in victory lane with steam, oil and other fluids pouring out of it. How did his pristine No. 5 Chevrolet get turned into a mangled mess?
That was courtesy of a hard-charging Dale Earnhardt, who caught Labonte on the final turn of the final lap. The bump from his black No. 3 Chevrolet sent Labonte sideways, crashing across the finish line, although Labonte held on for the win.
Earnhardt-Labonte 2 (1999)
This time, it was Labonte who chased down Earnhardt in the final laps. Labonte had fresher tires on the No. 5 Chevrolet and he made what appeared to be the winning pass of Earnhardt coming to the white flag.
But, Earnhardt stayed in the gas and coming off turn two, he spun Labonte. Earnhardt went on to win the race, while Labonte finished eighth. It led to one of the most famous sound clips in NASCAR history when Earnhardt said, “I didn’t mean to wreck him. I just meant to rattle his cage.”
Gordon Bump and Run (2002)
Jeff Gordon had used the bump-and-run tactic on Rusty Wallace once before at Bristol. Coming to the finish line on the final lap of the 1997 Food City 500, Gordon nudged Wallace, moving him up the track and taking the victory.
Heading into the 2002 Sharpie 500, Gordon was mired in a 31-race winless streak, something not seen in those days for the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet. He ended that streak on the hot Bristol night, but it came at the expense of Wallace as he used the bump-and-run again to claim the victory.
It’s Bristol Baby (2004)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was burned in a sports car accident weeks prior to the Sharpie 500 at Bristol. He had bandages underneath his driver’s suit and openly discussed the pain he was in. Still, he decided to do the double, racing in both the Food City 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Cup Series race.
His weekend started off with a bang, winning the Xfinity Series race. Earnhardt became the first driver to that point to sweep a Bristol weekend, leading 295 laps in the No. 8 Chevrolet and win by four seconds over second-place Ryan Newman in the following evenings Cup event.
Kyle’s weekend sweep (2010)
Leave it to Kyle Busch to take it to the next level. He became the first driver in NASCAR history to sweep NASCAR Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series races in the same weekend, managing the feat in 2010. It had never happened at any track, but people were amazed that he did it at Bristol, arguably the toughest track on the circuit.
Busch, who holds the track record with 22 wins overall in the three national series, showed it was no fluke by sweeping the Bristol summer races again in 2017.
Tony bounces helmet, Hamlin wins (2012)
Denny Hamlin won the 2012 Bristol Night Race, but few remember him holding off multiple-time NASCAR champions Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon for the victory.
Instead, the most played clip from the race was the result of Tony Stewart and Matt Kenseth wrecking on lap 334 while battling for the lead. The drivers were clearly frustrated, in particular Stewart, who grabbed his helmet and bounced it off Kenseth’s car as Kenseth was driving down pit road. Stewart then motioned his finger, which ignited the Bristol crowd.
Larson wins, Chase and Kevin feud (2021)
Similar to the 2012 race, it isn’t known as much for Kyle Larson winning as how he got there. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was angry after contact with Kevin Harvick ended his chances for victory.
To retaliate, Elliott slowed in front of Harvick, which allowed Larson to catch up and eventually make the winning pass. In the post-race, most of the eyes weren’t focused on victory lane, but instead on a heated exchange between Elliott and Harvick on pit road that lasted minutes.