JOHNSON CITY — The temporary furlough of employees at an international dental company’s site in Johnson City ends this week.
Marion Par-Weixlberger, a spokesperson for Dentsply Sirona, said Aug. 14 that most of the company’s employees in Johnson City have already returned to work.
“The temporary furlough was a result of dental practices being shut down or slowed during the initial phases of the COVID pandemic,” Par-Weixlberger said.
According to WARN notices filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor, Dentsply Sirona temporarily laid off 159 employees at its 608 Rolling Hills Drive plant after the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak: 107 on April 7 and 52 on May 4.
Par-Weixlberger estimated the company employs about 180 people at its local facility.
In a second-quarter report released on Aug. 6, the company, which makes and develops dental equipment and products, announced it would be leaving portions of the dental market as part of an existing restructuring plan.
“To address the challenges posed by the pandemic, Dentsply Sirona has taken a number of steps focused on employee safety, customer service and securing the financial position of the company,” Dentsply Sirona CEO Don Casey said in the report. “Today, to better position the company for the future, we are initiating a series of additional restructuring actions that will enhance revenue growth, expand margins and simplify the organization.”
Dentsply Sirona said it plans to exit the traditional orthodontics business, which includes brackets, bands, tubes and wires, and instead transfer assets to ramp up operations in the clear aligner business, a market that the company said is experiencing strong revenue growth.
The company also announced it would be leaving the portion of the analog laboratory business that manufactures removable dentures and related products.
Par-Weixlberger said the company does not expect those decisions will have an impact on its location in Johnson City.
Feeling the effects of COVID-19, Dentsply Sirona reported net sales of $491 million in its second quarter report, which is down 51.4% compared to the prior year. The company also experienced an operating loss of $104 million.
In 2015, the company entered into a 15-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with Washington County intended to keep the business at its Rolling Hills Drive location and induce investment at the facility.
According to prior Press reporting, Dentsply Sirona committed to retain at least 171 employees and invest at least $13.3 million in improvements at the facility by the end of the deal’s fifth year. Washington County agreed to provide property tax abatement and a $650,000 grant to improve the buildings.
Washington County bought the company’s Johnson City property for $700,000, and allowed the business to operate at the site rent-free for the first three years of the deal. Yearly payments will gradually increase to $120,000 in year 12. Overall, the company committed to pay a little more than $1 million in rent over the 15-year term of the agreement.
Rent payments would increase if the company failed to meet its minimum investment and job retention requirements.
“There is currently no update regarding the plan,” Par-Weixlberger said when asked about the PILOT. “We remain committed to our site and our employees in Johnson City. We appreciate the support from the county and the local government.”
Alicia Summers, vice president for business development with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, told the Washington County Industrial Development Board on July 30 that the dental industry took a hard and sustained hit from the outbreak.
“The dental industry was completely shut down due to executive order, and it occurred not just in the U.S. but worldwide,” Summers said. “Our Johnson City facility produces dental products on a worldwide scale. This had a severe impact on the company.”
The board voted to put a moratorium on the company’s performance report for 90 days. It was originally due by the end of July.
“It’s not really fair to hold a company hostage for something they have absolutely no control over,” Washington County IDB Chair Chuck Mason said.
During the meeting, Summers said the company hadn’t given her an indication when it would bring workers back from furlough. She added the company hadn’t asked her to approach the board regarding its performance report.
Mason said the company reported on Aug. 4 that it had 90% of its workforce back at the site, at that time being about 20 workers shy of full employment. Dentsply Sirona expected to bring the remaining employees back in a matter of weeks.
“We were pleasantly surprised they had brought so many people back,” he said.
Mason said the company is on track to meet the expectations laid out in its PILOT agreement.