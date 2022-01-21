The Tennessee Department of Transportation on Friday said it is using all available staffing to repair the “abundance of potholes” created by this month’s back-to-back winter storms.
“As the weather allows, multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks,” TDOT said in a Friday news release. “Cold mix asphalt is currently being used for repairs. Asphalt plants may open during the day and allow crews to use hot mix for more permanent repairs in some areas.”
Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using the department’s Maintenance Request Form that can be found at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html.
It may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made throughout the state, according to TDOT, which said full-scale paving may be necessary to repair more severely affected locations.
TDOT said inclement weather, other emergency repairs, or incidents may disrupt repair schedules.
Across the state, TDOT has spent $3.3 million patching potholes so far this year. Last year the department spent $7.2 million.
TDOT said motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during the repair operations.