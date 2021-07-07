ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Carter County man who has been missing since July 1.
Thomas Hastings, 65, Roan Mountain, has been the subject of searches since his wife reported him missing from his home. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has led the searches over the weekend, and Hastings’ family organized a search of the region on Tuesday.
Thomas Gray, the public information officer for the CCSO, said the search is continuing, and Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and some deputies joined the family search on Tuesday.
The TBI issued the Silver Alert, which was created by a new state law, on Wednesday. Gray said Hastings went missing on the first day of the new law’s enactment.
Hastings is 65 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. The alert said Hastings was last seen on July 1 wearing a gray North Carolina State sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The alert said Hastings “has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.”