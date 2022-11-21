For Bristol Now
Tanya Tucker wiped sweat from her brow and exhaled. Backstage, immediately following the country legend’s performance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September, a handful of people heaped praise upon Tucker. She posed for pictures, signed autographs and smiled for all to see.
Just another night in the 50-year career of Tanya Tucker.
Tucker starred in Bristol that night and now stars in a new documentary, “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile.” It’s a brilliant look inside Tucker’s oft-tumultuous career and the making of her Grammy-winning, rejuvenating album from 2019, “While I’m Livin’.”
Directed by Kathlyn Horan and rated R for language, the film screens at Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12 in Bristol, Tennessee. It’s an unflinching portrait of a person whose life has been full of brilliant roses and jagged thorns, and equal parts revelation and charm permeate its nearly two-hour length.
It opens with Tucker having her makeup done. She’s softly singing David Allan Coe’s “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone),” a decidedly adult song that Tucker hit No. 1 with when she was only 15 years old.
“Say a prayer,” Tucker says as she prepares to perform at the famed Troubadour club in Los Angeles. “I need it.”
Then the film peels back to Tucker’s “Delta Dawn” days. It’s 1972. She was 13 when the song made her a country music star. On screen, “Pop Goes the Country!” host Ralph Emery and country singer Billy Walker welcome the adult-voiced child to the stage of the syndicated television show. She’s a marvel.
We next see Tucker as she arrives to a recording studio in Los Angeles. It’s early January 2019. Pop-country singer Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, a son of late country legend Waylon Jennings, are about to produce Tucker’s comeback album. Tucker appears nervous.
Quickly, we see glimpses of Tucker’s vulnerability and strengths. Clearly anxious in the moment, she asks for and eagerly downs a glass of tequila. As she settles in and gets to know Carlile, she speaks a bit about her past.
“I was born in Texas and raised in Arizona — Wilcox, Arizona,” Tucker says.
Flashbacks via clips from endearing home movies document Tucker’s earliest of years. We see her in the family’s trailer home and witness her singing into a makeshift microphone. Seeds of her singing career are vividly illustrated on screen.
“I got to be known as the little girl with the golden voice,” Tucker says.
Even as a child, Tucker’s prodigious voice was abundantly apparent. So much so that her father, Beau Tucker, asked her if she would like to pursue a career as a singer. She did. Eventually, Tucker’s family moved to Nashville. Her father managed her career until his death in 2006.
Carlile asks a good question about the role her mother, Juanita Tucker, played. Tucker responds by quoting her mother.
“ ‘Honey,’ ” Tucker’s mother said to her, “ ‘your dad believed in you, and I believed in him.’ ”
Tucker became a country music star at the age of 13. Yet by her teenage years, she became known for wild behavior onstage and off. During the early 1980s, her relationship with much older music star Glen Campbell spirited Tucker into the tabloids. We see bits of that in the documentary.
We also view a snippet from Tucker’s handwritten journal. There’s an entry from the day she turned 16 and signed a $1.6 million deal. Sweet 16, indeed. Alas, life was not as sweet as fans may have imagined.
“At one point, they wanted to change my name,” Tucker said. “They wanted it to be Tammy Tucker. My dad said, ‘Hell no!’ ”
Later on, a clearly smitten Carlile — a fan of Tucker’s since her own childhood — asks the “Delta Dawn” singer about performing.
“Do you enjoy performing live?” Carlile asked.
“Rarely,” Tucker said.
After the album was recorded and released, we see the aftermath. We witness Tucker onstage and off, aboard her bus and in her home, reacting to reactions to the album, “While I’m Livin’,” which was critically hailed. She seems genuinely surprised.
Stripped of bravado and swagger that often accompanies stars of stage and screen, “The Return of Tanya Tucker” rates as an unmitigated smash. Refreshingly blunt and engagingly honest, the film endears us to Tanya Tucker all the more as a result.
Rating: Four stars out of five