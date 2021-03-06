KINGSPORT - Tammy Munsey, 47, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021, at Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, she graduated from Volunteer High School in Church Hill in 1991. She had worked as a CNA in the area for many years and for Dr. Belagode most recently. Tammy was Apostolic. She enjoyed collecting dolls, making jewelry and other crafts, and loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Kilgore.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Gary Munsey, of the home; two sons, Clayton Overbay and Trisha Cupit, and James Overbay and wife Paige, both of Surgoinsville; stepson, Thomas Munsey and Tera McKnight of Kingsport; one granddaughter, Ansley Overbay; three step-grandsons, Noah Cole, Brayden McKnight, and Matthew Munsey; mother, Dorothy Kilgore of Weber City, VA; brother, Stanley “Junior” Kilgore and wife Melissa of Hiltons, VA; and niece, Whitney Rohr of Bristol.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Burial will follow at Winegar-Bellamy Family Cemetery in Scott County, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Shrine Temple Children’s Fund, 1100 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663.