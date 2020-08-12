KINGSPORT - Tammy Michelle Derrick, 53, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be a held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Benton Cemetery with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with the funeral expenses.
