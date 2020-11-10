By John Thompson
ELIZABETHTON — Thanksgiving comes early to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, where reenactors will demonstrate what fall was like on the 18th century frontier.
The park will present the annual Colonial Harvest Celebration this weekend. It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The celebration demonstrates the way in which frontier food was prepared and preserved and also the 18th century skills and techniques that had to be mastered in order to survive on the frontier.
In addition to the celebration, there will also be tours of the early 19th century Sabine Hill house, located on West G Street. Reservations for the tour must be made in advance. Reservations may be secured online by going to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Tour admissions are $8 for adults, $4 for students 7-17 and free for children 6 and under.
The park’s COVID-19 guidelines are as follows: “While visiting the park please stay 6 feet apart from other guests. Face masks are required inside all state park facilities. Face masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded. The park visitors center closes Monday through Saturday between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms close periodically for cleaning.”