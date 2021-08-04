ELIZABETHTON — The mission of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is to tell the history of what took place along the Watauga River in the late 18th century. A lot of that history involved the Cherokee people.
The park will continue its mission of telling the history of Sycamore Shoals later this month with Cherokee Heritage Day on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sycamore Shoals invites everyone to come and learn more about Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations on that Saturday.
Some of the special presentations will include:
• The Aniyvwiya Dancers will present traditional Cherokee dances.
• Fred Bradley, one of America’s premiere storytellers, who will enthrall audiences with tales from long ago.
• Jarrett Grey Wildcatt, who will share the beauty of the Cherokee flute.
• Micah Swimmer, a Cherokee language instructor, who will teach some basic words and phrases from the Cherokee language.
A wide variety of Cherokee skills will be demonstrated that include woodcarving, beadwork, traditional basketry, finger weaving, pottery, wampum creations, cooking, blowguns and darts, along with an early Cherokee encampment. Visitors will be able to speak with the artisans as they watch them work. These rare and beautiful pieces of handmade, traditional arts and crafts will be available for purchase.
Activities for children include making jewelry, grinding corn, and using a pump drill.
The schedule
10:30 a.m.: Cherokee flute with Jarrett Grey Wildcatt.
11 a.m.: Cherokee language lesson with Micah Swimmer.
11:30 a.m.: “Are you smarter than a … ” with Mark and Sherry Finchum.
Noon: Cherokee storytelling with Fred Bradley.
12:30 p.m.: Traditional Cherokee dance demonstrations with the Aniyvwiya Dancers.
1 p.m.: Trade and Treaty at Sycamore Shoals with Chad Bogart.
1:30 p.m.: Cherokee language lesson with Micah Swimmer.
2 p.m.: Cherokee flute with Jarrett Grey Wildcatt.
2:30 p.m.: Cherokee storytelling with Fred Bradley.
3:30 p.m.: Traditional Cherokee dance demonstrations with the Aniyvwiya Dancers.
4 p.m.: Young Warrior to Old Warrior during the Cherokee Wars with Mark Ledford.
4:30 p.m.: Native American Music with Micah Swimmer and Dvdaya Swimmer.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students ages 7-17, and children 6 and under will be admitted free. Friends of Sycamore Shoals will have concessions throughout the day.