WISE — Two Southwest Virginia natives have been named 2021 “Leaders in the Law” by “Virginia Lawyers Weekly.”
Wise County and Norton Commonweath’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III and Virginia Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Kerney-Quillen are among 30 Virginia lawyers in the publication’s Class of 2021.
Now in its 16th year, the “Leaders in the Law” awards program recognizes the lawyers across the commonwealth who are setting the standard for other Virginia lawyers. “Leaders” are recognized for changing the law, serving the community, changing practice or improving Virginia’s justice system, among other accomplishments.
Kerney-Quillen, a Scott County native, is a graduate of King College with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts-Music and Appalachian School of Law, where she obtained a Juris Doctor degree. A career prosecutor, she has served in Buchanan County and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern District of Tennessee and the Western District of Virginia. She is assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Unit and focuses primarily on controlled substances and firearms offenses, as well as health care and fraud cases.
While a deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Wise County, she spearheaded development of the 30th Judicial Drug Court Program, which was first implemented in Wise County in 2010 and continues to serve the community today.
Slemp was elected commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton in 2015 and reelected in 2019. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He holds a master’s in public policy from Regent University School of Government and a Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law. Slemp also teaches courses at UVA Wise and Regent University and serves on several statewide boards and commissions.
The honorees, along with the “Up & Coming Lawyers” class of 2021, will be celebrated at a ceremony on Oct. 19 at The John Marshall in downtown Richmond. The “Leader of the Year,” voted by the 2021 “Leaders” themselves, will be announced at this reception.
The full list of Virginia’s “Leaders in the Law” and “Up & Coming Lawyers” is online at https://valawyersweekly.com/2021/09/13/leaders-up-coming-for-2021-named/.