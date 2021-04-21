Results show many worried about future of the planet
Students are concerned about the health of the environment, and adults can help.
A recent survey by Brainly, a collaborative app aimed at helping students with their school work, polled students from middle school through college on their thoughts about the environment.
Of those students polled, 46% are very worried about the state of the planet and believe it will take a lot of effort to save, while 42% said they were somewhat worried about the planet’s state. Only 12% of polled students said they were not worried.
“At first it’s a little concerning,” Patrick Quinn, a parenting expert at Brainly, said. “You worry about the fact that kids are concerned about this, that they are worried, that they’re thinking it’s such a negative thing, but if you really break it down, it’s actually, to me at least, it’s uplifting thinking that so many of the kids have this concern. So many of them are aware of the fact that it is a problem — that things could be turning bad.”
The survey also showed students are not optimistic about Earth’s future. Almost 44% said that in 20 years, the Earth’s environment would be worse than it is now. Roughly 22% said they believe Earth’s environment will be completely destroyed in 20 years.
Quinn said one way to help calm these environmental anxieties is to get children involved in sustainable practices, and the best way to do that is to lead by example.
He said small incremental changes such as recycling and composting at home can lead children to mimic those actions and carry them on as they get older.
“Just these small incremental changes in the house and leading by example, that’s a great way to get the kids to actually make these changes,” said Quinn.
Quinn said that by leading by example and teaching students how to become involved in helping the environment, parents can help show students that they’re in it together.
“The more adults that they see working towards this, the more hopeful they’ll feel that they know that ‘Hey, I’m not alone in this,’” Quinn said. “‘These adults are going to be helping.’”
