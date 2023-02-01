BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE).

Three West Ridge High School students have signed for a work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and be paid for WBL.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you