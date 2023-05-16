Sullivan East High School celebrated its time-honored tradition of Class Night Thursday, May 11. The ceremony celebrates the academic accomplishments and awards community and school scholarships to its senior class. In addition, the evening concludes with its ceremonial passing of the torch from the seniors to the juniors. This tradition has been occurring at Sullivan East for nearly 50 years, Principal Andy Hare said.
