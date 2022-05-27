BLOUNTVILLLE — Free breakfast and lunches for those 18 and younger will be available at four Sullivan County Schools for much of June, starting Thursday, June 2 through Thursday June 30.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the sites below, all from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Monday through Thursday during the program. The schools are:
• Bluff City Elementary
• Holston Elementary
• Rock Springs Elementary
• Ketron Elementary
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
Amber Anderson, supervisor of the school system's child nutrition services, said the meals are provided at no charge for children 18 and younger, with no residency requirement.
Unless federal rules change, this will be the last year that the meals are allowed to be picked up without students in the vehicle and both meals are to be picked up at once. Both of those COVID-19-driven exemptions will expire June 30 unless further federal action is taken, Anderson said.
So some July 1, 2022, Anderson said students in Sullivan County and nationwide must come to the distribution sites for two separate meals at separate times, must eat the meals there and that the sites must be at schools where at least 50% of students have access to free meals during the school year.
The county program this year runs June 2 through June 30, although neighboring Kingsport City Schools is extending its program into July.
No locations will be open in either system on Fridays, and students attending the county's Summer Quest Camp will receive breakfast and lunch during the school day. These are at the same county four schools.
HOW MANY TO PARTICIPATE?
Although Anderson said it is hard to get a fix on the number of meals that will be served, she said some parents in the zones of former Sullivan North, South and Central high schools, the new West Ridge High zone, have contacted her office about the particulars of the program.
She said a rough estimate is 25 to 50 drive-through pickups a day for each of the four elementary schools. Since all four of those schools have about 800 Summer Quest camp students total, she said it is likely the bulk of the free summer meals will be served to those students, who will eat on a normal schedule like a school day.
"The Quest kids will eat their school lunch like during a regular school day, and the pickups from 9 to 11, those are going to be a breakfast and lunch," Anderson said. "They cannot go on site. They can pickup and go."
For more information, contact School Nutrition at (423) 354-1017 or (423) 354-1015.