By J.H. OSBORNE
BLOUNTVILLE — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sullivan County Election Commission conducted a record-breaking-turnout election in 2020.
What’s their secret? More than 240 members of the community who serve as election officials, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said.
Booher also credited members of the bi-partisan Election Commission and its five office workers: Melinda, Nancy, Kim, Jessie; and Sandra.
“I want to thank the 240 citizens of Sullivan County that served as election officials throughout 2020,” Booher said. “And the five members of the Election Commission staff.”
Booher said that as a referee of collegiate athletics, he understands the best measure of doing a good job as a referee is to officiate the game, leave unnoticed, and not be the subject of conversations about the game.
“No praise, no dissent,” Booher said. “Considering that many games are heated and contentious, and the teams and the fans want their team to win, it’s a difficult goal to achieve.”
Booher said there are many similarities between being a referee and an election official, and the challenges of 2020 made that even more evident.
“In my 12 years as administrator, and my 20 years of service as an election official, I have never witnessed a more heated and contentious election,” Booher said. “Throughout it all our election officials set aside their personal opinions and partisanship in their service to the citizens of Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Election Commission consists of Republicans and Democrats, on the commission itself and among the election officials that serve at each polling location.”
What if everyone involved had the inability to disagree without being disagreeable?
“It would make it impossible for us to succeed in our mission of conducting accurate, fair and honest elections in a manner that exceeds expectations,” Booher said. “An incredibly contentious election obviously was not our only challenge in 2020.”
COVID-19
“I would never have imagined I would be in consultation with the chief epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University, scrambling to find face masks, hand sanitizer, and the other supplies to mitigate the risk of COVID-19,” Booher said. “It would not have been possible without the assistance of Sullivan County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis, Alan Mahaffey, and the rest of the incredible staff of the Sullivan County Purchasing Department.”
Record turnout
“Despite the pandemic, we witnessed the highest turnout in the history of Sullivan County, exceeding the previous record of 63,449 votes cast in November 2016 by 11,497 for a total of 74,946 voters,” Booher said. “Included in that total is the 5,758 absentee ballots counted by the absentee ballot counting board, which is 3,648 more than the 2,110 record set in 2016.”
Booher noted the counting board cannot, by law, open a ballot box or begin its work before polls open at 8 a.m. on Election Day.
The board finished its count, more than double the work they had on Election Day in November 2016, in the same period of time as in the past, Booher said, describing it as “a remarkable accomplishment.”
“Despite the pandemic and the significant increase in turnout, we maintained our standard of releasing the total by-mail and early votes immediately after the polls closed at 8 p.m.,” Booher said. “And a final total was released by 10 p.m., not days or weeks after Election Day. How did we do it? Structure, planning and resources. Specifically, due to our election officials, the most important aspect of the resource category. In 2020 they not only exceeded expectations, they did so standing on the front lines of the greatest public health crisis of their lifetimes.”
Booher said over 60% of election officials are over age 60 — and over 25% are over age 71.
“That’s a call to action to our younger generations,” Booher said. “Each of our volunteer election officials represents the best in Sullivan County.”