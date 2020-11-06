Having your “office” temporarily at your residence doesn’t necessarily make that environment a perfect fit.
There’s a chance that you are sharing space with one or more homeschoolers. Hopefully this is a short-term fix. Some recommendations for “working” at home and “schooling” at home apply to both.
Some people appear to be thriving in the home-based business into which they have been forced. Others have discovered they can’t handle what they have always thought would be a great setup. The same is true for home schoolers.
While the difference between those who succeed at home and those who don’t may be simply a personality issue, there are some practical ways you can improve your chances of success and perhaps continuing to work from home after the virus has been calmed.
Avoid sharing your office space with other home functions
While you are merely temporarily working at home, a totally distinct office space will help you mentally separate yourself from the other duties of home and will let other family members know that you are not to be disturbed. A totally separate space for those who are homeschooling is also a great way for the students to stay focused and not be distracted by siblings who suffer from short attention spans or whose school work involves talking or movement. On another note, should you decide that working from home is a good thing for your business, in order to start claiming your “home office” as an IRS deduction, the totally separate office space will be required.
Equip your office adequately to handle what will come your way
It is generally not a savings to run to the quick print shop to send your faxes or to make copies of the letters and agreements for your files. Purchase the equipment needed to get the job done. The use of saving your document to “File” rather than “Print” is helping many of us learn that we can live without a hard copy of a document. That’s a hard lesson for those of us who still want to read “real” books. Surely there’s some teenager (or spouse) around who can teach you how to get the most out of your printer.
As for our homeschoolers, hopefully a dedicated school “room” can be provided so the best can come from a very difficult situation for both the students and the teachers. We got to see home schooling in action while visiting West Virginia. Our granddaughter attended class via a computer using something similar to Zoom which our church small group used. The students printed off lessons and watched as the teacher reviewed the information. I envy neither the teachers nor the students.
Act like you are “at work”
Often we fall prey to the fact that we don’t “feel like” we are at work. Whether temporarily or permanently working from home, it is vital that you maintain a schedule. It isn’t required that men put on a suit and tie or women finish off their businesses attire with spike heels but you should “dress for work.” Resist the temptation to wear sweat pants and shirts or stay in your pajamas. Plan your day’s schedule and close up shop at quitting time. This recommendation applies for homeschoolers as well. Get up early, dress for the day of school, have breakfast, take breaks, have lunch and playtime but give attention during the hours of instruction. Treat the evenings as “school nights” and get plenty of rest.
Manage yourself
Organize you work and yourself! Set some very specific goals, establish benchmarks to judge your success, creatively do business while social distancing. Outline what you want to accomplished each day, either the night before or first thing in the morning. Track what works and what does not. Keep financial records required for your specific business. Consult a CPA or other experts for assistance is you have questions.
Regarding the homeschoolers, this is a hard time to be a student and a teacher — no matter the level of instruction. We told our grandchildren that much of what they learned during this time period was up to them. They would have to manage themselves, go the extra mile to learn so that they could stay on track.
Wearing a mask and guarding against putting yourself and others in harm’s way can be tactfully accomplished. Let’s be smart so we can get back to work and school.
Mr. Ferguson is a retired Kingsport attorney. You can reach him at: (423) 677-3132.