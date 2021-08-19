COEBURN — The numbers are healthy for Eastside.
The Spartans list 41 players on their roster heading into the fall. That’s more than any other football program in the Cumberland District.
“That’s one thing I can say, we have great turnouts,” coach Mike Rhodes said. “If you go all the way down to our crunch bunch and little league, they’re hungry for football.
“Our numbers are really good. I don’t know if it’s the year of COVID they didn’t get to play or what, but since I’ve been here these last three years and going into this fourth year, numbers have never been an issue.”
Still, Rhodes said depth is the chief concern.
“We’ve got numbers, but a lot of them haven’t played,” the coach said. “If we were to lose somebody, it would really, really hurt and somebody would have to step up and play.”
Eli McCoy, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior, returns at wide receiver after earning second-team all-state recognition last season.
McCoy has a new quarterback throwing to him. Jaxsyn Collins, a 6-2, 175-pound junior, steps into the role after starting on defense and playing wide receiver some last year.
Four-year starter Jordan Sexton (5-10, 255, sr.) is back on the offensive line, along with Braedon Hensley (6-4, 295, sr.) and Jake Dutton (6-6, 295, jr.).
Jordan Gray (6-1, 175, sr.) returns at the wide receiver position opposite McCoy.
Rhodes said he’s pleased with his defense and with a number of players back and believes it can be the strong point in the early going.
Hensley was an All-Region 1D performer last season on the defensive line.
Cobe Collins, a 5-11, 155-pound junior, is back at outside linebacker, and Jaxsyn Collins returns at free safety.
Gray also returns to his starting cornerback position.
McCoy is also playing defense this season, at linebacker, along with defensive newcomers Blake Jones (5-10, 210, sr.) and Ben Ward (5-10, 195, sr.), both at inside linebacker.
“I think we’re going to be OK defensively,” Rhodes said.