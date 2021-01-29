Ballad Health Strong Futures will take a 360-degree approach to care and treatment for women and their families, including access to behavioral health services and a residential addiction treatment facility.
The program also addresses social determinants of health and offers:
- Child counseling
- Collaborative provider partnerships
- Community engagement and enrichment activities
- Daycare services
- Educational opportunities
- Financial stability counseling
- Health and well-being counseling
- Individual, group and marriage counseling
- Intensive case management
- Literacy improvement
- Parenting skill education
- Referral services
- Relapse prevention services two-generational, family-centered treatment
- Resiliency-building exercises and education
- Trauma-informed care education
- Workforce development services
Fathers and other family members will also have access to services, rounding out a program that aims to provide support and care at a community level.
“If we’re to support the well-being, and eventually the futures and opportunities, of these babies, we have to make sure their mothers have support during and after pregnancy and the family unit is lifted up and cared for, as well,” said Dr. Michael Bermes, senior director of addiction services for Ballad Health.
“Much of our capacity for resiliency and future success is founded in our early lives and family structure, so if we can build a strong enough foundation, the next generations will be able to reach higher, achieve more and, overall, live better.”
Strong Futures will serve community members in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. Ballad Health will begin receiving applications for the program beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and either an expectant mother, a mother with children younger than 18 living at home or a mother with children younger than 18 attempting to regain custody. Applicants must also be willing to undergo a complete medical and psychiatric screening, have a diagnosed substance use disorder, be able to adequately focus and fully participate in all aspects of treatment and be willing to participating in a family-centered holistic continuum of care.
Building a stronger region
Ballad Health Strong Futures will work in tandem with existing community initiatives that are addressing multiple regional needs, such as the STRONG Accountable Care Community, and it will work with academic partners like ETSU to study and learn from their efforts. Ballad Health’s creation of the Ballad Health Strong Brain Institute and Center for Trauma Informed Care at ETSU will help use the information learned to improve efforts nationwide to address childhood trauma.
Ballad Health is one of the backbone organizations of STRONG, which uses a collective model framework to build resilience, support families and create safer, more stable and nurturing environments for children and families, addressing the important interconnected relationship between health, education and income, seeking to impact all three for lasting generational change.
Additionally, the new program will function hand-in-hand with other Ballad Health facilities and service lines, such as neonatal abstinence syndrome specialty care and Families Thrive programs conducted through Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the numerous therapies and outreach services of Overmountain Recovery, and the day-to-day care provided by Ballad Health Medical Associates’ obstetricians and gynecologists, who will be instrumental in referring patients to the new recovery program.
“Ballad Behavioral Health Services was established for the purpose of creating innovative solutions and expanding partnerships to bring help to those who need it,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine.
“Our partners in this effort, including STRONG, ETSU, other parts of Ballad Health, community and social services and our Greeneville Visioning Committee, are all united in helping us establish what could be a model program for women in need.
“We’re very excited to tap into the skills and expertise throughout our health system, including our population health team, as well as other partners and local leaders, to change the trajectory of the most vulnerable members of our communities.”
Also working alongside program participants will be peer recovery specialists, team members who have experienced substance abuse disorders or other behavioral health concerns — either firsthand or through a close relative — and have completed education and training to help others through their journeys.
“Recovery takes many different forms, and we’re so fortunate to have these team members who can share their stories of recovery with the people who need to hear them,” said Tammy Albright, vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health Behavioral Health Services and former president of Greeneville Community Hospital. “I’m particularly glad we will have peer recovery specialists who are mothers themselves, with experience having children in and out of the Department of Children’s Services, who can walk with our patients through their recoveries.”
At the conclusion of the grant period, Ballad Health will be evaluated on self-defined metrics such as job training, GED pass rates and other quantitative benchmarks.
“With our behavioral health services, particularly addiction and substance treatment, success is hope!” Albright said. “You can feel the hope in women and these families, and in the end, if our participants know there are other people who care about them and want to work alongside them to help them heal and accomplish their goals, this program will be a success.”
More information about Ballad Health’s addiction recovery services and Ballad Behavioral Health can be found at www.balladhealth.org.