Stephen E. Duncan Aug 9, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kingsport - Stephen E. Duncan, 69, of Kingsport passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Stephen E. Duncan Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now 5.1 magnitude earthquake felt in NE Tennessee Scott first responders request place to quarantine after COVID-19 exposures More than 80 students quarantined in Putnam County Suspect held at gunpoint for Hawkins deputies Domtar's Kingsport mill to be repurposed Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.