In addition to passing a law shielding businesses and other entities from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) liability, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton hopes any special session of the General Assembly will also include discussions about telehealth parity and enhanced penalties for those who vandalize public monuments.
According to the Tennessean, Gov. Bill Lee has considered calling a special session to contemplate protections for businesses from lawsuits associated with COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Sexton was in Washington County to express support for incumbent state Reps. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, who are defending their respective District 7 and District 6 seats from challengers Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks. Sexton was in the region a week ago to support John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton.
Sexton said he will be having lunch with Lee on Wednesday to discuss the notion of holding a special session on the liability issues.
"There's calls going on today talking about the direction the legislation would go on COVID liability for business protection," Sexton said. "I'm confident that we'll get something passed that will protect businesses in our state."
Sexton said legislators are still discussing the details of the bill, but the gist is that it could fall under "gross negligence," apply to businesses dating back to March and include a grandfathering clause for people who have already filed lawsuits.
"Now at the end, they still have to prove that they got it from that business and they were negligent, but also the real cost on businesses are frivolous lawsuits, and so it's more of an attempt to make sure that people are filing lawsuits that are legitimate and not just frivolous, which drives up cost," he said.
In addition to businesses, the bill would also protect schools and health care providers. Sexton said K-12 schools have indicated they need these protections to effectively open back up, and the safeguards are also needed by hospitals that want to dedicate their facilities to treating COVID-19 patients.
On the issue of providing payment parity for telehealth services, Sexton said there are insurance companies that have been "forcing" health care providers to conduct in-office visits because that's the only mechanism for those providers to receive payment.
Sexton said many of those visits can be performed via telehealth, which has become a more heavily used resource for health care providers during the pandemic. He said insurance companies oftentimes don't pay anything for a telehealth visit.
"Trying to have payment parity where they get paid the same as an office visit for similar services is a good thing because it helps patients not have to take off more time from work, not have to wait in the waiting area for hours and it's more efficient," Sexton said, "so we're very hopeful that we'll get to that point."
Hill said many if not all of the objections raised to telehealth services over years have been proven wrong by COVID-19.
"The only objection left really is that the insurance industry just doesn't want to do it, and that doesn't serve our constituents and that doesn't serve our providers that are doing a good job," he said.
Sexton also hopes legislators will consider strengthening laws to protect monuments and statues from vandalism, ensuring that people aren't defacing public property and that the punishment for the offense fits the crime. Sexton said vandalizing a public monument is currently a low-level misdemeanor, but he wants that offense raised to a felony.
"I think everybody I've talked to is OK with peaceful protests," Sexton said. "I think when you saw what happened in Nashville several months ago where a peaceful protest got turned by two to three dozen anarchists or antagonists and it turned into riot, looting and destruction, I think the public demands a certain action, especially when the local authorities won't prosecute or arrest people for doing that for the most part."
On the campaign front, Sexton said he has provided about $120,000 in contributions to House members during the primary season.
Sexton anticipates interest spurred by the U.S. Senate race and the District 1 primary to replace retiring U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tennessee will likely lead to more people voting down ballot during the local election.