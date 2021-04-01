Safe at Home, which was launched last year, prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.
Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.
Participants must complete an application with one of the state’s partner agencies.
Safe at Home has partner agencies serving every county in Tennessee. Prospective applicants can find a list of all our partnering agencies with certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment at SafeAtHomeTN.com.
Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes.
Find more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call (615) 253-3043.
— Contributed