NASHVILLE — There was plenty of discussion about rebounding numbers of COVID-19 cases during Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey’s Friday morning statewide electronic press conference, but she also fielded several questions about last week’s firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s director of preventable diseases.
Piercey said the number of cases has risen to the levels last seen in May, but she said those numbers are still well below the levels of last fall and winter. She said numbers of hospitalizations “have been going in the wrong direction.” She said it had been down to 200 cases statewide and now is above 500 cases statewide. She said there has not yet been an uptick in the number of deaths, but the deaths will follow the normal trend of starting a few weeks after the uptick in cases.
She said almost all the hospitalizations in the latest increase are coming from unvaccinated cases. She said it is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Piercey also discussed another statistic that is creating headlines, the number of breakthrough cases of patients who have completed their vaccinations but have still became infected with COVID-19. Piercey said the vaccinated patients are less likely to become seriously ill if they do catch the disease.
She said there have been about 1,000 breakthrough cases. There have been 195 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Almost a quarter of the cases have had no symptoms or very mild symptoms. Over half the breakthrough cases have been in the age group of 65 and over.
Piercey said the delta variant appears to be the predominant strain in Tennessee now. The variant has a strong hold in Memphis and Shelby County, she noted, and it is also more transmissible or contagious.
On the matter of the firing of Dr. Fiscus, Piercey told reporters that the personnel matter was documented and she expected that most of those participating in the conference had read the material in the publicly available documents. She said she would not discuss the personnel matter, but did respond to questions about the action.
She said many legislators in the Government Operations Committee in June expressed displeasure and said the vaccination campaign had targeted children. “It was never the intention of the department to target minors,” but over the course of the hearing, she said it became apparent that legislators thought the department was targeting children.
She said her role as commissioner is to make sure policy and personnel are operating within the governor’s vision.
“Legislators represent the will of the people of their districts,” Piercey said. “We wanted to be exceedingly clear that parents are the decision-making authority for children.”
She said, “It is not the role of government to coerce, or bully, or shame people from making a choice. It is our job to educate and encourage and make it accessible and then to stop.”
Piercey said there was a pause in marketing, but the vaccinations have continued at the same pace. She said there are a lot of materials and it was to make certain there was no perception of targeting children. She said the few things removed or taken down during the pause were 11 social media posts that depicted a child without parents. Moving forward, children will be used in the posts, but in a setting with family.
She said there were more than 60,000 vaccinations last week, but there has been a shift away from public providers to private sources.