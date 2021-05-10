The Tennessee Department of Health is adjusting how it reports the state’s COVID-19 data, moving to a “more reliable system-generated date” that will categorize cases based on the date they’re added to the state’s surveillance system.
Previously, the department had based its daily data updates on all new cases and case updates reported over a 24-hour period as of approximately 9 a.m. each calendar day. In a press release announcing the change, the state says the previous way of reporting data was “not a reliable indicator of disease activity” and “subject to system problems and data quality issues.”
The new way of updating data will “more accurately reflect when TDH was first notified of the case and will be consistent with standard data reporting practices for other reportable health conditions.”
The change was supposed to go into effect last Monday but was implemented for the first time on Monday.
“This change will cause a minor shift in the number of cases associated with each date in our historical datasets (at the state and county levels),” the TDH said. “Statewide peaks may shift slightly as they will now reflect each day’s case reports as received by TDH. Percent positive will be calculated using the total number of labs recorded in the surveillance database on a given calendar day, rather than reflecting the aggregate change in total from day to day.”
It will not impact the total number of cases or deaths reported, but does alter historical data used for charts and graphs.
NET by the numbers
Cases: 57,149 (+30).
New cases by county: Carter 1, Greene 4, Hancock 0, Hawkins 4, Johnson 0, Sullivan 10, Unicoi 1, Washington 10.
Active cases: 998 (-62)
Active cases by county: Carter 91, Greene 77, Hancock 8, Hawkins 180, Johnson 45, Sullivan 348, Unicoi 42, Washington 207.
New tests: 427 (6.56% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 0.
Deaths: 1,061 (+2)
Tennessee by the numbers
New cases: 382
New deaths: 19
Current hospitalizations: 730 (-8)