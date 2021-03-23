It’s pledge time at WETS-FM.
The public radio station on the campus of East Tennessee State University kicked off its spring on-air fundraiser on Saturday, and will be collecting donations through Friday.
We asked Wayne Winkler, director of WETS, to provide a few details on this year’s fundraising efforts.
HOW MUCH DO YOU HOPE TO RAISE THIS SPRING?
Normally, I’d expect to raise about $100,000 during the spring campaign. But 2020 was such a tough year financially for so many people, it’s difficult to predict how well we’ll do. If we can raise $85,000, I’ll call this a successful fundraiser.
WHAT ARE THE NEEDS THAT WETS CAN EXPECT TO FACE THIS YEAR?
We’re currently paying slightly more than $200,000 for NPR programming, and I expect to see an increase in programming costs of 3.5% to 5%. However, it’s the unexpected things that can really mess up the plans.
We didn’t expect a pandemic, for example.
WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES OF FUNDRAISING DURING A PANDEMIC?
One challenge is that we can’t use volunteers to answer telephones as we usually do. Instead, we’ve got staff members spread out over the building, answering calls while we remain socially distanced from each other. It’s not easy, but we’re handling it.
A bigger challenge is the financial demands faced by our listeners. Some families have lost incomes, some businesses have closed or are barely getting by.
There is a great deal of competition for the donation dollars that remain in the community. But I hope our listeners will recognize the value of our service and make a contribution — even if it’s a smaller contribution than usual.
WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO HAVE LOCAL SUPPORT FOR PUBLIC RADIO?
Local support is the bedrock of public radio. The national system, including National Public Radio, is funded primarily through the fees paid by local stations. These local stations generate the money to pay those fees through the support of listeners.
There is a belief among some listeners that public radio is funded by government, or by institutions, but the truth is that more than half the annual budget of WETS is provided by the contributions of listeners. It’s that listeners support that make possible the outstanding news coverage WETS provides through NPR and the BBC.
HOW CAN LISTENERS HELP?
Call us between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Friday, and make a generous contribution to WETS. The number is 888-895-9387 (WETS). Listeners can contribute online anytime at www.wets.org.