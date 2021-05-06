Northeast Tennessee through the years has been spoiled with exceptional female distance runners.
Tennessee High sophomore standout Zoe Arrington has already accomplished so much in her young career, but there is still so much left to do on her checklist.
Arrington will be one of the athletes to watch in this weekend’s 41st Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays as she toes the line in search of the meet record in the 3,200 meters. The mark was set by former Dobyns-Bennett state champion Sasha Neglia in 2018 at 10:41.20.
“There have been quite a few really good girls distance runners from this area,” Arrington said. “It’s awesome, and it doesn’t happen very often. For it to be happening now and for me to be a part of it is an honor.”
“What I think resulted in her big jump from eighth grade to present is that she has been consistently training,” Tennessee High distance coach Tom Murrell said. “At the same time, she has embraced becoming educated in the sport, which has led to her changing eating habits, rest and her communication with her coaches.”
UNMOTIVATED AT FIRST
At a younger age, Arrington was a gymnast and was quite good.
“There was a Pal’s commercial one time that had some girls flipping across the front,” Arrington said. “I was one of them. That was when I was really young. I did gymnastics up until I was in the eighth grade.”
As an eighth-grader, Arrington didn’t take running all that seriously.
“In eighth grade, I made it to the state track meet in middle school, and that’s when I realized I had the potential to be decent at it,” Arrington said. “The following summer, I started training for cross country in high school. It’s never been the same since.
“I had gone from running 2-mile races in middle school where I was getting close to last because I didn’t really care. My first high school cross country race, I got runner-up at Run for the Hills to (D-B runner) Emma Russum.”
“Zoe went from either sixth or eighth in the middle school 1,600 at the state meet at around 5:40 to sub-5,” Murrell said.
HIGH MARKS
Tennessee High has one of the most storied traditions in girls distance running in the area. Ellen McCallister was one of the first big names, setting the former 1,600 meter school record in 1979 at 5:03.04.
At a meet earlier this season, Arrington broke the 42-year-old record by running 4:59.34 and becoming just the fifth girl from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to break the 5-minute barrier.
“Forty-two years ago, Ellen McCallister set the school record in that event, and back then when I was coaching Ellen, she always had to have 400s workout before a big race,” Murrell said. “For Zoe, leading up to that sub-5 mile, we hadn’t done any 400s yet, and we did Ellen’s old workout the week of the ETTE meet. I guess it worked out.
“I sent Ellen an email afterwards with Zoe’s results. She appreciated that.”
She joined the elite club of Virginia High’s Maria Large and Kelsey Harrington, Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia and Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins.
“That was a big deal, and that’s been a goal of mine for a really long time,” she said. “To finally get it was crazy.”
Arrington owns every Lady Vikings distance record from the 800 to the cross country 5-kilometers and is the next one in line to receive the torch that so many girls from the area have carried before her.
“I didn’t really fall in love with running until about eighth grade, so breaking all these records is something that I never even thought about doing,” she said. “When I get passed the torch, I’m going for it, and there will be no looking back.”
SEEN IT ALL
Murrell — who is the area’s foremost historian on area track and field — has seen all the area greats through the years and has been fortunate enough to coach a few of them.
He realized at an early stage what Arrington could be.
“I see the same drive in Zoe that I saw in Jennifer Cannon a few years ago,” Murrell said. “It was not evident at first, but she got consistent training and embraced the mentality of a distance.
“I never thought that I would coach the two runners that would hold the majority of the distance records at this school 42 years apart.”
As of Thursday, Arrington is only entered in the 3,200. Her best time (10:43.59) is only 2 seconds off the meet record. Anytime that someone is within shouting distance of a record set by Neglia, you’re in pretty good company.
“I haven’t raced a 3,200 other than the conference meet when I was running on dead legs,” Arrington said. “This is going to be a good opportunity to put it all out there in a race before sectionals and see what I can do. I’d really like to run in the 10:30s.”