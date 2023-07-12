Distance running can be a lot like continually hitting your head against a brick wall. Eventually, though, the wall has to come down.
Andrew Colley has had numerous frustrations over the years, repeatedly hitting the same wall with various injuries.
This year is different.
The former North Carolina State standout who now runs for ZAP Endurance — a professional group out of Blowing Rock, North Carolina — is fully healthy for the first time since his high school days at Jamestown in Williamsburg, Virginia, and has seemingly broken through.
“I’ve gotten to work with a lot of different physical therapists, massage therapists and chiropractors that have gotten me to this point,” said Colley, who is represented by Flynn Sports Management of Johnson City. “It’s taken about 10 years of smacking my head against the wall to figure out the system that I’ve had in place for the last year that has kept me healthy.”
Colley will be one of the strong favorites to win Saturday’s 33rd Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K road race. The race also serves as the USA Track & Field men’s 8K national championship presented by Toyota.
ROCK SOLID SO FAR
Starting off his season in January at the USA Cross Country Championships, Colley clinched runner-up honors over 10K at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia, and automatically clinched his spot to represent the United States at the World Championships for the second time in the senior division. He finished in 28:48.
At the World Championships in Bathurst, Australia, Colley covered the rolling 12K course in 31:44 and finished a respectable 36th.
“Getting to represent the USA on the big stage is pretty cool and it’s something you dream about growing up,” Colley said. “I’ve had some wild experiences, but it’s always cool to line up and throw down with the other countries.”
He made the cross country national team in 2015, traveling to Guiyang, China, where he finished 90th. While at N.C. State, Colley was on the junior national cross country team that competed in Poland.
“In China, I got giardia before the race,” he recalled. “To keep it less graphic, I had to take a few pit stops on the course. I’ve had about as wide of a variety of experiences in the USA kit as possible.”
In April, Colley ran a personal best in the marathon in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, covering the 26.2-mile route in 2:11:26 and crossing the line in 16th. Rotterdam is one of the largest marathons in Europe and routinely is one of the better courses for fast times outside London and Berlin.
In his only other race this year, Colley took 13th at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree 10K earlier this month. He covered the undulating course in 28:48.0 and was the top American.
“There were only three Americans this year in the elite race, so it’s not like it was a deep year or anything like that,” he said. “I was happy with how good I felt, but I was (angry) that I didn’t leave it all out there.”
OVERCOMING INJURIES
As any distance runner will tell you, training at a high level is a vicious cycle of running well and injuries. Colley’s cycle has seemed to be never-ending.
“This is my first full year of health since high school,” he said. “It’s rough being injured and watching your teammates succeed and all the people that used to be your rivals pass you and keep going further.
“I realized that if I was just consistently healthy like them then I’d be right there with them. That’s torture, in a sense.”
Colley has had to keep his head up and keep fighting despite all of the setbacks.
- “On the flip side of that, I can still throw down when I’m healthy,” he said. “I tell myself a lot that if I just get a couple of years of health under me, then I can go back out and kick their . That’s really the silver lining.”
EXPECTATIONS
Colley said he didn’t really push the envelope that much in Atlanta and felt like he could’ve done better.
“I talked with my coach after the race and I felt like we made a mistake,” he said. “He wanted me to go out pretty conservatively and I think it was one of those days where I could’ve gone out with the lead guys to see what I had and maybe could’ve taken 45 seconds off my finishing time. In hindsight, it’s a lot easier to say that.”
Colley’s background of training in humid environments like Williamsburg and Raleigh, North Carolina, over the summer should give him a little bit of an advantage Saturday night in the muggy Model City. The forecast for race day is a high of 84 with a chance of rain.
“I grew up in Williamsburg and my neighborhood was literally in a swamp,” Colley said. “You can’t get much worse than that. We’d run at all sorts of times in the day in the summer. I’d be out in the summer with my friends and it’d be 95 with 80% humidity.
“I’ve found that I handle it a lot better than most people. Humidity is the poor man’s altitude and I take that blue-collar pride of growing up in a humid environment. In fact, when I got out west, I had a hard time running because it’s so dry and I feel like I breathe better with some moisture in the air.”
Colley has finished third at the U.S. Half Marathon championships twice: in 2018 (1:02:40) and 2019 (1:03:11), both in Pittsburgh. That’s the closest he’s gotten to winning a national title on the roads, but he’s hoping to change that Saturday.
“I’m super pumped about it,” he said. “The location for me is awesome because it’s so close to my home right now. I’m really looking forward to some strong competition because I feel like I’m in pretty good shape right now and I’d like to test it against some good guys.”