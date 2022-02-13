RICHLANDS — Union sophomore Thomas Potter won his second Region 2D wrestling championship Saturday.
His focus, however, ran deeper than just winning his second individual gold medal, keeping his career record unblemished at 46-0 and being named the regional wrestler of the year.
After his win, Potter was not even concerned — for the moment — with winning a second straight state championship.
Instead, he was focused on what his teammates were doing.
“I just wanted to get a quick pin and focus on the team points and try to get a team title,” Potter said. “I wanted to do it for the team.”
Potter’s victory at 160 pounds combined with Johnny Satterfield’s win at 170 and Zach Hall’s victory at 195 helped boost Union to 202 points, enough to tie longtime regional power John Battle for the Region 2D championship.
The regional wrestling title was the first in Union’s history and only the second postseason trophy for the program since the school opened in 2011.
“This is something that really hasn’t happened for us,” Bears coach Emil Schenck said.
What is even more amazing was that an inexperienced squad blazed the trail to the regional title. Union’s 14-man lineup features 10 who are first-year varsity wrestlers.
“At the beginning of the year we asked them to buy in,” Schenck noted.
Schenck, aided by assistant coaches Eric Satterfield and Logan Hamilton, said the plan was to get better every time out and develop a winning attitude.
“All the kids, the parents, the community, they just bought into what we’ve been trying to do and that’s been tremendous for us,” Schenck said.
Richlands finished third behind Union and Battle with 143.5 points. Wise Central (133) placed fourth and Virginia High (115) was fifth.
Marion (108.5), Graham (100), Lee High (81) and Tazewell (52) rounded out the team scores.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS
Satterfield picked up his second consecutive Region 2D championship and the junior will be making his third straight trip to the state championships.
He finished third in his first two trips to the state tourney, and this season he and his teammates have set the bar higher.
“We’ve got some big ambitions,” Satterfield said. “Not just me, but some other guys that are going to state for the first time. “It’s going to be a battle, but I think we’re tested a little bit now.”
Wise Central’s Brady Sturgill won his first regional championship in the 285 class and teammate Landon Davis, a sophomore competing at 145, also claimed his first region crown.
Davis had big goals for the regionals his freshman year, but he suffered a concussion in his first match of the tournament.
That made him all the more determined this season.
“I wanted to make a comeback, a big comeback,” Davis said. “It just made me want to work harder this year. I’m just going to keep working my butt off and hopefully I can keep getting better.”
Lee High sophomore Grayson Huff, competing at 182, will head back to the state championships after winning his second straight 2D title.
After finishing fifth at state last year, he has his sights on a championship.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” said Huff, who also plays football for the Generals and says the two sports work hand in hand for him.
“The amount of work we put in at the wrestling room just pays dividends on the football field,” he said. “We’d like to have our whole football team wrestling.”
Other individual champions were John Battle’s Christopher Faust (113); Virginia High’s Kanaz Davis (132); Tazewell’s Talen Hall (106); Richlands’ Chance Rose (120), Wyatt Spencer (126) and Kaden Dupree (152); Marion’s Landen Mabe (220); and Graham’s Tristan Hass (138).