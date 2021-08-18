BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East is building for the future, but hopes aren’t diminished for 2021.

“Our senior class is small, but they are leaders who have stepped up,” said Patriots coach JC Simmons. “As for the youth, you have to factor in the experience level. We have sophomores who are starting, but imagine what they will be when they are seniors. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play.”

Sullivan East coach JC Simmons Simmons

Returning starters Jack White and William Whitehead lead the way on the offensive line with Peyton Miller also bringing some experience to the equation.

Marshall Jones is a first-year starter on the line, but Simmons said he could be a surprise. Christian Blevins moves in as an O-line starter after starting on defense last season.

The quarterback job isn’t written in stone, but it appears Drake Fisher is getting the first crack at it.

“Whoever takes over will be a first-year starter, just like last year,” the coach said.

Corbin Laisure is also competing for playing time.

Simmons said he likes his playmakers in the receiving corps. Leading the way are Luke Hare, Masun Tate and Hunter Brown. Manny Milhorn is also expected to contribute.

In the backfield, Dominic Cross returns after leading the Patriots in rushing as a freshman and is expected to be a key component of the offense. Kaden Roberts is another sophomore who should get carries.

Simmons said he likes his inside linebacking crew, led by Eli Richardson and Dawson Jones. Milhorn is also in the mix.

On the outside, Cross and Roberts are among the threats. Austin Mee also figures into the rotation.

The defensive line has similarities to the O-line with Blevins anchoring the front. Dylan Sams, Jones and Whitehead also are set to chase ball carriers.

In the secondary, Simmons turns to Brown, Tate and Gavin Patrick for primary pass coverage. Roberts could also find himself in the secondary mix with Hare and Tyler Cross also in the picture.

A.J. Torbett is the front-runner for kicking chores, but Chipi Hamelryck, a member of East’s girls soccer team, is in the mix.