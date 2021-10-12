JONESBOROUGH — Maybe they were too young to know any better.
When the East Tennessee State men's golf team fell behind midway during the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, Bucs coach Jake Amos sent his players a message: be aggressive on the back nine.
They responded so well that by the end of the day, they were holding the trophy.
ETSU tied the tournament record of 35 under par at Blackthorn Club on Tuesday, winning its own tournament for the second time. The Bucs shot 11-under 277 in the final round.
“We got off to a slow start,” Amos said. “I just tried to get the message to all the guys to attack every hole because we’re not going to win it by hanging on. Everyone played really, really well.”
The four players whose scores counted combined for 10 birdies on the decisive back nine, good enough for a six-stroke victory over defending champion Louisville and Charlotte.
“We had nothing to lose, really,” Amos said. “We were behind. I made sure everyone knew that. They just played real solid, disciplined golf. They were being aggressive but they weren’t doing anything stupid. They were being aggressive to good targets.”
ETSU’s Remi Chartier, who went into the final round with a two-stroke lead, shot 71 and tied for third at 11 under. The Bucs got a 68 from Mats Ege and 69s from Jack Tickle and Archie Davies. They didn’t count Algot Kleen’s 72.
Not only did the Bucs tie the tournament record set by Virginia in 2016, they did it with one of the youngest teams to ever win the title with three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup.
“We’re lucky,” Amos said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen but we’ve got a lot of experience. They were elite recruits. They played in some of the biggest junior events so they are experienced. I forgot how good they were. They are freshmen, but they’re probably beyond their years.”
Ege birdied three holes in a row on the back nine to get things going for the Bucs. He finished tied for seventh at 9 under par.
“It’s pretty cool,” Ege said. “We’ve got such a young team it’s really nice to finish it off like this. Us being this young and doing this well is great for the program.”
Tickle, a freshman from Bristol, was playing in the No. 5 spot for the Bucs and he provided under-par rounds the final two days, which helped separate ETSU from the pack.
“It was awesome,” Tickle said. “I kind of had a slow start at the beginning of the week. To finish strong felt good.”
Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr closed with a 66 and won the individual title at 13 under par. Penn State’s Jimmy Myers was second at 12 under. Chartier tied Matt Sharpstene of Charlotte for third.
Virginia Tech’s Connor Burgess had the day’s low round, a 64 that was one stroke higher than the tournament record.
ETSU, which had finished fourth and first in its two fall tournaments, returns to action Oct. 22 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.