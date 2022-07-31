GREENEVILLE — A late rally by the Greeneville Flyboys did in the Kingsport Axmen during Sunday’s Appalachian League baseball game at Pioneer Park.
The Axmen (34-16) were leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Flyboys scored two runs to go ahead for good. Greeneville (25-26) tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 4-1 victory.
Kingsport managed only three hits off Brian Yetter (3-5), who notched the complete-game win in seven innings. Sam Petersen had two of the hits, a double and a single.
Petersen also had the only RBI for the Model City crew, singling in Gunner Gouldsmith in the third.
Greeneville’s winning rally started when Ian Daughtery was hit by a pitch in the fifth. With one out, Jack O’Reilly singled and Daughtery went all the way to third.
After a strikeout, David Bishop knocked a single up the middle that scored both players for what proved to be the winning runs.
The Axmen, whose five-game winning streak ended, sent just seven batters to the plate in the last two frames.
Andrew Lindsey (0-1) took the loss after lasting 5 2/3 innings and allowing five hits and all of the Flyboys’ runs. He struck out six and walked two.
The Axmen, who clinched the Appy League West Division title on Friday — will be on the road at Danville beginning Monday. First pitch at Dan Daniel Memorial Park is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.