GREENEVILLE — A late rally by the Greeneville Flyboys did in the Kingsport Axmen during Sunday’s Appalachian League baseball game at Pioneer Park.

The Axmen (34-16) were leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Flyboys scored two runs to go ahead for good. Greeneville (25-26) tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 4-1 victory.

