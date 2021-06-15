We’re going to make it.
What a year or so it has been.
I remember sitting on press row at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond in March of last year.
I had just covered the Gate City girls basketball team winning the state championship.
The Gate City boys basketball team was playing for its chance at the state trophy when the word crawled down the row of reporters.
The day would be the last of the state tournament. All other state championships were canceled.
Before the Gate City boys’ game with John Marshall came to its conclusion, everyone was informed that it would be the last played.
The VHSL was suspending all play, not only in basketball, but in all sports and activities until further notice.
That was the confirmation that the virus that still haunts us was for real.
Serious business.
The dominoes kept falling.
Schools closed in-person classes, businesses shuttered, serious illness hit so many, and death.
So much death.
Many lost loved ones, friends and colleagues to this scourge, a pandemic that has stretched its ugly tentacles around the world.
So much hardship has hit so many over the last year. It’s not worth glorifying it by reminiscing.
While the loss of high school sports is not at the top of the list of devastating events that struck our lives in the last year, it has had its impact.
For many, sports are a way of life.
They have been as much a part of our daily events as the family pet, vacations, holidays and other things that bring us happiness.
When the VHSL made the difficult decision to cancel the spring and fall sports seasons in 2020, it was just another devastating dagger to life as we knew it.
Shortened seasons over this past winter and spring have helped ease the pain of the loss of sports as normal. But it has still been tough for so many, particularly the student-athletes and coaches.
Last week was a tough one for sports in Southwest Virginia with district tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer, regional track meets and state tennis tournaments.
And rain. So much rain.
Getting through the week with so much going on and trying to get games played while dodging wet weather was a challenge for school administrators.
Then came Saturday.
With the opportunity to cover the state singles tennis championships, I made the early morning trek to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech.
It was another long day for an old sports reporter.
It was worth it.
In the course of emotional interviews with a few tennis stars that had just lost their chance at a lifelong dream of winning a state championship, this reporter was inspired.
Despite their loss, the players were respectful of their opponents on the tennis court.
Despite their sadness, they accepted their defeat with grace and dignity.
They spoke with emotion about the past they are leaving behind and with optimism about the future they are traveling toward.
And without realizing it, they inspired a pessimist.
There’s a lesson in those moments.
With so much negativity and depression in the world, it’s easy to get mired in what is wrong in the world.
The virus is still here. It may never leave us.
But things are getting better and the next generation is still focusing on the positive.
That’s a plus for all of us.
Hang in there. We’re going to make it.