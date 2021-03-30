First Times News Relays
Thursday, April 22, 1976
Sullivan Central High School
BLOUNTVILLE — With only 17 days worth of preparation, the staff at the Times News put on a show along with the help of area track coaches and numerous volunteers.
Picture-perfect weather, an enthusiastic crowd of some 1,000 fans and sterling performances by the athletes produced a successful first meet.
Morristown East’s Eddie Mills took home four gold medals, winning the high jump (6-6½), triple jump (43-3¾), the 120-yard high hurdles (14.56) and 180-yard low hurdles (20.5). He was also second in the long jump (20-6¾).
Sullivan East’s Chuck Brown set the long-standing meet record in the mile, running 4:16.3 that would last for over 30 years. He was a half-lap ahead of his next closest competitor.
Debbie Poore of Daniel Boone turned in an outstanding performance on the girls side, winning the long jump (17-0¼), 100-yard dash (11.4), 220 dash (26.6) and was the opening leg on the winning 440-yard relay.
Second Times News Relays
Monday, April 25, 1977
Sullivan Central High School
BLOUNTVILLE — The weather played spoiler at the second meet and times suffered because of it. Sullivan East’s Chuck Brown was victorious again in the mile (4:28.2) and he added the 880 title (1:57.4) as well.
Ketron’s Rick Salley was a double-winner in the 200 and 440, but Dobyns-Bennett’s Ronnie Horton was the fastest man in the 100-yard dash (10.0).
Debbie Poore again showed out for the Lady Trailblazers, winning the 220, long jump and running the opening leg of the winning 440 relay.
The big story on the girls side, however, was the emergence of young hurdlers Robin Ingle (Unicoi County) and D-B’s Peggy Hammock.
An eighth grader at the time, Ingle won the junior high race in the 80-yard low hurdles in a sparkling time of 11.2 seconds, which was the fastest in Upper East Tennessee that year.
Hammock was a freshman and easily won the senior high race in 11.4.
Third Times News Relays
Saturday, April 29, 1978
Colonial Heights Junior High School
KINGSPORT – An astonishing 21 new meet records were set – 10 for the boys and 11 for the girls. The D-B Indians, under the direction of Dan Crowe, were led by Ronnie Horton’s outstanding four-win, four-record day in the long jump (22-6), 220 (22.57), 330 intermediate hurdles (39.3) and tying his own record in the 100-yard dash (10.0).
Angel Swagerty helped the Lady Indians rally from behind to tie Virginia High for the team title by anchoring the mile relay. Swaggerty trailed going into the backstretch, but brought D-B all the way back to win in 4:15.1.
Abingdon’s Melinda Branson had the most outstanding girls performance, though, winning the 440 in a new meet record of 59.4 and placing second in the high jump (5-1).
Fourth Times News Relays
Saturday, April 28, 1979
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — It was another big day for the Dobyns-Bennett boys as Scat Springs had a massive day on his home track. Springs took home the 110-meter high hurdles title in 14.0 and toppled Sullivan Central’s Steve Poe for the first time all season. Springs also claimed gold in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, crossing in 38.7 seconds.
Both times were new meet records.
D-B’s Hal Miller had a massive day as well, breaking both the shot put (60-5½) and discus (169-6) records. Both records would stand for over 30 years.
On the girls side, Tennessee High’s Ellen McAllister did win the “Athlete of the Meet” award for her victories in the 1,600- (5:07.8) and 800-meter (2:21.4) runs, but late Patrick Henry hurdling star Judy Thomas stole the show.
Thomas outran Unicoi County’s Robin Ingle to the line in the 100-meter hurdles (14.1) after losing to Ingle earlier in the day in the high jump and long jump.
Thomas was also second to David Crockett’s Marsha Davis in the 100 dash.
The Virginia High Lady Bearcats won the team title on a controversial ending in the day’s final event – the 1,600-meter relay.
Four teams – Morristown West, Gate City, Tennessee High and Patrick Henry – were disqualified after having started early on one of the exchanges.
Morristown West would have won the race and Unicoi County would have won the team title, but Virginia High won both the race and title after the dust had settled.
Fifth Times News Relays
Saturday, May 3, 1980
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — In arguably one of the best editions of the meet ever, Powell Valley’s Kevin Mitchell and Greeneville’s Floyd Gillespie went toe-to-toe three times.
And all three times, the Greene Devil senior barely edged out the spunky Viking sophomore.
Gillespie won in record fashion in the 200 (21.9), and nipped Mitchell in the 100 (10.9). On the anchor leg of the 800-meter relay, Gillespie and Greeneville clipped Mitchell and Powell Valley 1:30.8 to 1:32.8.
Mitchell did not go back to Big Stone Gap without gold, though, winning the long jump in a record leap of 23 feet and the triple jump in 45-3.
The high scorer of the meet was Patrick Henry’s Keith Arington, nabbing wins in the pole vault (13-5¾) and high jump (6-7½) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (39.5). In his only win on the track, he nipped Sullivan West’s Tony Anders at the line.
Arington also took home a silver in the long jump (22-1) and a bronze in the 110 high hurdles (15.2). He garnered 25 points on the day and received the most outstanding field events performer.
David Crockett’s Marsha Davis racked up 19 points on the day with wins in the long jump (17-9), 200 (25.0) and 100 (12.3). She was chosen as the outstanding track performer and also was a leg on the Lady Pioneer silver medal 400-meter relay team.
Unicoi County’s Beth Wilson took home outstanding field events performer after taking the win in the 100 hurdles (15.1), second in the long jump (17-5⅛) and fourth in the 100 dash.
Sixth Times News Relays
Saturday, May 2, 1981
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — After being overshadowed the year before, Powell Valley junior Kevin Mitchell showed out and put on a performance for the ages.
Coming in ranked second nationally in the 100-meter dash, Mitchell just barely missed the meet record of 10.60 by running 10.64 for the easy win.
He did, however, produce a meet record in the 200 meters, clocking an all-time Southwest Virginia best time of 21.4 seconds. He also won the long jump and was named the “Athlete of the Meet.”
Virginia High’s Maria Large blasted both the 800 (2:16.5) and 1,600 (5:05.8) to win the “Athlete of the Meet” on the girls side.
Elizabethton’s Angie Barker claimed both the shot put (38-0½) and discus titles (134-9¾). Her discus record still stands and is the oldest record left on the girls’ side.
D-B distance running great Jim Ailshie won both the 1,600 (4:15.9) and 3,200 (9:27.7), but missed both meet records by less than two seconds.
In the longer distance, Ailshie beat out defending champion and longtime meet record holder Chris Pruett (Virginia High) with a blistering half-mile kick. Ailshie turned the bell lap in an impressive 58 seconds.
1982
By Ron Bliss
Times News Executive Sports Editor
From February 7, 1982
KINGSPORT — The Times News is switching its spring sports sponsorship this year.
The past five years, the newspaper has sponsored the Times News Relays, but that meet will be dropped this year in favor of a baseball tournament that will match the top two teams from Southwest Virginia against the top two teams from Upper East Tennessee.
The site will be J. Fred Johnson Stadium Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27. The object will be to showcase the area’s top teams and talent – the way the Times News Relays showcased track for six years.
The Times News Relays was dropped because the newspaper is already sponsoring a summer track meet as part of Fun Fest and also helps sponsor a running competition, The King and Queen of the Road.
1983
Longtime Times News Executive Sports Editor Ron Bliss took a job as the sports editor of the Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama.
Bliss spent 10 years at the newspaper and established many great events for amateur sports in the area. He put on golf tournaments for the Greater Kingsport Golf Association, helped support local road racing through the King and Queen of the Road competition, put on the Times News Relays and two Fun Fest summer track meets. He also started the enormously successful “Beat Bliss” annual football picking contest.
Thus, the meet was not held in either 1983 or 1984.
1984
See 1983.
Seventh Times News Relays
Saturday, April 29, 1985
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — The triumphant return of the Times News Relays took some time, but the meet got back on track after a three-year absence.
And it was just in time for legends like Laura McSpadden (Sullivan South) and Lamona Sensabaugh (Dobyns-Bennett) to dominate.
McSpadden won the girls 400 meters in a hand-held time of 56.51 seconds, which is still yet to be topped.
Sensabaugh won the 100 (12.18), 200 (25.62) and anchored the winning 400-meter relay for the Lady Indians.
Chris Jenkins showed out for Elizabethton, winning the distance double in the 800 (1:59.94) and 1,600 (4:28.36).
John Battle’s Whitney Jessee won the first edition of the girls 3,200 (11:16.85) and her meet record would stand until 2018 despite many great distance runners coming through Northeast Tennessee in the 1990s and early 2000s.
One of the meet’s biggest surprises was Pound’s Quinn Reynolds winning the boys triple jump title (41-3¼), which was the fifth time in seven editions of the meet that a Southwest Virginia athlete claimed gold in the event.
Eighth Times News Relays
Saturday, April 26, 1986
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Lamona Sensabaugh outdid herself again, winning the 100 dash in a still standing hand-held best of 11.9 seconds. She also won the 200 in a standing meet best of 24.5 for hand-held timing. Neither time has been bested in the automatic timing era.
Sullivan East’s Krista Hare, a fierce rival of Sensabaugh on the track, nabbed the meet record in the high jump by clearing 5-6. Her meet record has been tied three other times, but never bested.
One of the best underlying stories of the meet was Jefferson County’s Brent Collins obliterating Hal Miller’s long-standing meet record in the discus by eight feet with a massive heave (176-9½). His meet record would stand all the way until 2012.
South’s McSpadden took down the 800-meter record of Maria Large with a run of 2:15.9 and her meet record would stand until 2005.
Tennessee High’s Shannon Banks sizzled a 10.5 in the century and his effort would later be tied three times, but never bested.
In the pole vault, Virginia High’s Torr Coulthard cleared Keith Arington’s seemingly unbreakable record with a leap of 13-6¼. His meet record would last until 2004.
Overall, nine meet records were broken and another was tied.
Ninth Times News Relays
Saturday, April 25, 1987
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT – Having lost to Lamona Sensabaugh for the past two years for the most outstanding performance, Sullivan East’s Krista Hare finally got her time to shine.
She tied her meet record in the high jump (5-6). In addition to that win, she took home gold in long jump (17-4) and anchored the Lady Patriots’ winning 800-meter relay team.
She barely beat out Sullivan North freshman Rona Morrison – who won the three sprint event titles – by a hair, garnering 12 of the 22 votes in the voting for most outstanding.
Sullivan South’s Jon Krutak was a runaway winner on the boys side, taking home the long jump (21-0), triple jump (43-0¼) and 300-meter hurdles (40.43) titles.
He was the only triple-winner for the boys.
1988
By Ron Bliss
Times News Executive Sports Editor
From Friday, April 22, 1988
KINGSPORT — There will be no Times News Relays this year, if you were wondering. We got caught in a date squeeze.
The date we wanted was April 30, but the District 1 meet was moved back to April 28 and anyone competing in it could not compete in an all-star event like the T-N Relays.
Once the qualification process for state begins, no all-star competitions can be held. That ruled out April 30 and the Wendy’s Track Classic – an all-star event featuring the top high school athletes from an 11-state area – is set in Knoxville this weekend with many of the top athletes from this area scheduled to compete.
There is an effort being made to move the state meet back one week next year – and the district and regionals accordingly – opening the way for the return of the Times News Relays on the last Saturday in April next year.
10th Times News Relays
Saturday, April 29, 1989
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Like an episode of “All in the Family,” Tennessee High siblings Meg and Andy Arnold dominated the show.
Elder brother Andy swept the hurdling titles while freshman sister Meg won the same two and set a meet record in the 300-meter event.
Her time of 46.40 bested Kim Frazer’s previous record of 46.45 from 1985.
The other meet record set is one of the oldest still standing records by Dobyns-Bennett thrower Josh Mills. Her heave of 42-2½ destroyed Ninnie Norwood’s old record of 39-4.
Since that time, no other female thrower in meet history has even gotten over 40 feet.
Mills’ record could be considered one of the hardest to surpass in the meet.
Emerging Sullivan Central distance star Angie Culbertson, who was just a sophomore at the time, turning the 1,600 in 5:16.0 and then the 8-lapper in 11:40.9 en route to dominant wins.
Gate City’s Gordon Wood ran through a painful stone bruise to win the 400 in 50.5 and also helped the blue Devils win the 1,600 relay in the dying stages of the race.
Wood passed Morristown West’s Tony Wallace in the final 150 meters of the race.
Pennington Gap’s Chris Tabor – one of the fastest in the state that year – won the 100 dash (11.16) and became only the second from Southwest Virginia to be the fastest man at the meet, joining Powell Valley’s Kevin Mitchell.
11th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 5, 1990
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Wind held down the records in early May, but there were still many outstanding performances on the day.
Sullivan East’s Stacy Weaver tied the meet record in the high jump (5-6) set by teammate Krista Hare a few years prior.
Appalachia’s Shelli Clendenon was the big winner, nabbing two gold and silver medals.
Sullivan South’s Danny Sexton blasted the 800, winning in 1:56.0, which was just one-tenth of a second off of his personal best. He also won the 1,600 in 4:31.2 to complete the distance sweep.
Central’s Angie Culberston swept the distance events, winning the 800 in 2:26.0 and the mile in 5:14.5. Culbertson was well on-pace to beat the meet record of 5:05.8 with one lap to go at 3:52.0, but had a tough bell lap of 82.5 seconds.
In a rather unusual situation, Chilhowie’s Wesley Dungan won the high jump by clearing 6-4. Dungan had taken his SAT in the morning and had arrived late to the competition, so Sullivan North’s Kevin Boggs was originally declared the winner at 6-2.
Dungan was allowed to compete, but had to start at Boggs’ winning height. He easily cleared and then jumped one more time over 6-4 to win.
The medals were allowed to stand, but the official finishing order reflected Dungan winning and Boggs finishing second.
12th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 4, 1991
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — There are not too many athletes that burst onto the scene in the history of the meet like J.I. Burton’s Major Griffey did.
The Norton junior blasted the meet record in the 400 and became the first male to break 50 seconds in the history of the meet, blazing the one-lap race in an astounding 49.1 seconds. He broke the previous record of Marty Howell (Morristown West) of 50.16 by a full second.
Science Hill budding superstar Whitney Spannuth anchored the Lady Hilltopper 4x800 relay team in 2:16 to best the previous meet record of 10:08.5 by Sullivan Central in 1978.
Science Hill finished with a final time of 10:06.0.
Spannuth also came close to beating Angie Culberston in the 3,200 by four-tenths of a second (11:32.2 to 11:32.6).
D-B’s Kevin Odiorne was on pace to break the 3,200 record, but melted in later laps under the heat and humidity and finished in 9:32.6. He was only six seconds off of Chris Pruett’s record that had stood since 1981.
South’s Danny Sexton set a school record in the 200 by running 22.5 after winning the 1,600 in 4:23.5.
Sexton finished out his illustrious running career with school records in the 200, 400 (50.48), 800 (1:52.3), 1,600 (4:16.2), 3,200 (9:41) and the cross country record.
13th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 2, 1992
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Tennessee High hurdling great Meg Arnold stole the show with a fantastic performance in the 300 hurdles, breaking her own meet record of 45.6. She had been beaten earlier in the day by Patrick Henry’s Billie Hart in the 100 hurdles and also by Coeburn’s Christy Gray in the 100 dash.
Gray racked up three gold medals on the day, winning the long jump (17-1), 100 dash (12.4) and triple jump (35-6¾). It was the first time that the triple jump had been contested for the girls.
Science Hill’s Toby Patton became a rare three-time winner in the 100 dash and tied the record of 10.5 set by Tennessee High’s Shannon Banks set in 1986.
Haysi’s Mike Owens edged out Appalachia’s Fred Thompson in the high jump as they both cleared 6-0, but Owens won by making it on fewer attempts.
14th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 1, 1993
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Science Hill got an outstanding performance from the 3,200-meter relay team, especially Whitney Spannuth on the second leg. The Lady Hilltoppers became the first quartet to break 10 minutes, scorching the relay in 9:59.5.
Spannuth split 2:17.0 and later won the 400 in a near school record of 59.6 seconds.
The most heated competition of the day was from Coeburn’s Christy Gray and George Wythe’s Stacey Green just fractions of a second apart in all of their events.
On the boys side, Virginia High’s Adrian “Flipper” Sensabaugh dominated with wins in the long and triple jump.
Powell Valley’s Spencer Owen swept the hurdling titles and was named “Most Outstanding” for the boys on the track.
15th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 7, 1994
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Greeneville’s Dustin Moore and Elizabethton’s Jeff Richmond got to see each other plenty of times on the track and had plenty of exciting races.
Moore took the 200 title in 21.9 and also anchored the Greene Devils to win in the 800-meter relay, but Elizabethton won the 400 relay in a new school record of 43.0, barely edging out Greeneville by four-tenths of a second.
Science Hill’s Doug Gilbert won both the 800 and 1,600 and was named “Most Outstanding” on the track for the boys.
Powell Valley dominated the field events on both the boys and girls side as Joel Davis won both throwing events and was named “Most Outstanding” in the boys field events. Future NFL star Thomas Jones won the triple jump (43-10½) for the Vikings.
Tracy Steele was superb for the Lady Vikings winning both throwing events as well.
George Wythe’s Stacey Greene won her second “Most Outstanding” award, but this time it was on the track. Greene had won the previous year in the field events.
16th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 6, 1995
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Lee High twin brothers Chris and Brian Ricketts stole the show in the hurdles in the 16th edition of the meet.
Brian knocked off his brother in the 300-meter hurdles (38.6) and claimed the meet record that was set by Scat Springs in 1978. However, Chris nipped his twin in 110 hurdles by posting a winning time of 14.6 seconds. Brian ran 14.9 for second, but claimed the “most outstanding” award for male running events.
Tazewell’s Starr Anderson lived up to her first name, winning the triple jump in a meet record of 36-9½, which bested the 1994 mark of George Wythe’s Stacey Green.
Volunteer’s Todd Smith won the high jump in 6-4 and was named “most outstanding” male field events performer.
After spending a couple of years flying under the radar, Daniel Boone sprinter Leisa Moulton put her stamp on the historic meet.
She won the 100 (12.7), 200 (26.0) and 300 hurdles (47.9) to claim the “Most Outstanding” on the track.
17th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 4, 1996
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — The day belonged to Dobyns-Bennett sophomore sprinter Teddy Gaines as he surpassed the meet record in the 400 by scorching the track in 49.0 and winning the Jim Ailshie award for most outstanding male runner.
Gaines also anchored the winning 400- and 1,600-meter relay for the Tribe.
Brother John and Joe Dickson helped round out a total team effort for D-B by sweeping the distance events. John won the 800 (1:56.8) while Joe took home the 1,600 (4:24.8) and 3,200 (9:54.7) titles.
Melanie Hicks of Chilhowie took home the most outstanding girls runner after winning the 100 and 200 meter races.
Tazewell’s Starr Anderson won both the long and triple jump, which earned her the most outstanding female field events athlete.
Gate City’s Chad Beasley won the discus and was third in the shot put, which was enough for him to earn most outstanding in the boys field events.
18th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 3, 1997
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Science Hill made a near clean sweep of the most outstanding awards as Jenny Vonderfecht took home the field events award for her wins in the long and triple jump.
Emily Campbell dominated the distance events, winning the 1,600 and 3,200. She was named the most outstanding award winner on the track.
On the boys side, John Goodwin had a big day for the Hilltoppers, winning both the 1,600 and 800. He was chosen as the most outstanding performer in the running events.
The D-B 400-meter relay team of Earl Smith, Robert Bogus, T.J. Moore and Teddy Gaines set a new meet record with a time of 42.3 seconds.
Gate City strongman Chad Beasley won the “most outstanding” field events performer again for his winning efforts in the shot put (52-5¼) and discus (160-9).
This meet marked the last for longtime meet director Ron Bliss, who started the meet in 1976. He directed the first 18 editions of the meet. Pat Kenney would take over the following spring.
19th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 2, 1998
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — What a day it was for D-B sprinting great Teddy Gaines.
He pulled off one of the greatest triples in meet history, winning the 100, 200 and 400 and almost all of them produced a new meet record.
It’s safe to say that Gaines was an easy choice for the most outstanding track performer.
Gate City’s Jake Houseright won the field events award for his win in the discus and coming second in the shot put.
On the girls side, Tennessee High freshman Asia Knighton impressively won the 100 and 200 and was named most outstanding female performer in the running events.
Lee High’s Ashley Honeycutt burst onto the scene, winning the first of her two most outstanding field event athlete awards. She dominated both the shot put and discus.
20th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 8, 1999
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Lee High’s Gary Buchanan had a day to remember, most notably clearing the still standing meet record of 6-8½ in the high jump en route to a win.
He also won the 300 hurdles in 39.4. The double-win secured him the most outstanding field events athlete.
Morristown East’s Broderick Moore swept the distance events and was named the male most outstanding running event athlete.
One of the budding rivalries that was developing on the boys side was between Volunteer’s Sanchez Releford and D-B’s Gerald Sensabaugh.
Releford got the best of Sensabaugh in the triple jump. Winning in 42-10.5.
On the girls side, Lee’s Ashley Honeycutt again swept the throwing events, becoming a rare two-time winner of the most outstanding field events athlete award.
Tennessee High’s Asia Knighton also repeated, winning the 100 and 200 while garnering most outstanding running events athlete.
21st Times News Relays
Saturday, May 6, 2000
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — For the first time since 1978, the meet moved from the confines of Dobyns-Bennett to a newly-renovated facility at Sullivan North.
And it proved to be a welcome change of scenery.
Science Hill’s Joel Goodwin lived up to his name, winning the 100 and 200 to capture the most outstanding runner award.
Volunteer’s Sanchez Releford again out-dueled D-B’s Gerald Sensabaugh for top field event honors in the long jump, but came up short in his premier triple jump event.
Pound’s Tessa Sturgill won the long jump and 300 hurdles while placing second in the triple jump, high jump and 100 hurdles.
Cocke County’s Suzanna Gorrell won the 100 and 200, which was enough to take home the most outstanding runner honors.
22nd Times News Relays
Friday, May 4, 2001
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT – For the first time since 1977, the meet was held on a day other than Saturday when Pat Kenney decided to move the meet to Friday to give it more ambiance.
It proved to be a good decision as six meet records fell and one of the most heated field events competitions in meet history took place.
D-B’s Gerald Sensabaugh clipped 23-0¼ in the long jump to nab the meet record that had been set by Kevin Mitchell in 1980 (23-0). Volunteer’s Sanchez Releford put his own name in the record books by leaping 45-10½ in the triple jump to break Glenn Foster’s meet record from 1981.
The duo shared the “most outstanding” field events award and it is the only time in meet history that the field events award has been shared on either the boys or girls side.
The Indians’ relay team of Adonis Johnson, Sensabaugh, Jermaine Carpenter and Chris Henry also shared the “most outstanding” running events award for breaking both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay meet records.
Lee High’s Leslie Martin won the 200 meters (26.25) and barely nipped Abingdon’s Audra Quesenberry at the line in the 400 by two one-hundredths of a second (58.27) for her other win. She was also a leg on the Lady Generals’ record-setting 4x400 relay (4:09.39) and took home the “most outstanding” award in the running events.
John Battle’s Katie Campbell only competed in the field events due to her prom on the same night, but she was a rare triple-winner in the high jump (5-3), triple jump (35-7¾) and long jump (16-3½). She was dubbed the “most outstanding” field events performer.
23rd Times News Relays
Friday, May 3, 2002
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — JaKeith Hairston of Science Hill won both the long jump and high jump, which was enough to garner the “most outstanding” field events performer.
Marion cross country great Fleet Hower won both the 800 and 1,600. He was relatively unchallenged and took home the “most outstanding” runner award.
Morgan Hyatt (D-B) swept both throwing events and was dubbed the “most outstanding” field events performer.
George Wythe’s Laura Hodges won the 1,600 and 3,200 to win the “most outstanding” runner award.
24th Times News Relays
Friday, May 2, 2003
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — After a fierce rainstorm delayed the start of the meet, athletes responded in a thunderous way at the 24th edition of the meet.
Tennessee High’s Mary Armstrong won the pole vault by clearing 9-0 for the first time in meet history and was named the “most outstanding” field events athlete.
Science Hill’s Jasmine Redford added to her already decorated meet rèsumé by taking home the win in the 100 meters (13.05) and running a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Redford was named the “most outstanding” performer for running events.
On the boys’ side, Tennessee High’s Ryan Baker won the shot put (51-5) and was second in the discus (146-9), which was good enough to take home the “most outstanding” award in the field events.
Happy Valley’s David Hughes pulled the distance double, winning the 1,600 (4:31.26) and 3,200 (9:52.47) to garner “most outstanding” honors in the running events.
25th Times News Relays
Friday, May 7, 2004
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — Science Hill’s dominant sprinting teams started to come into the foray as Jasmine Redford was a sophomore and won the 100 meters while teammate Emma Bowers was runner-up as an eighth grader.
Redford, Emma Bowers, Whitney Fields and Danielle Davis shared the “most outstanding” award in the running events for breaking the long-standing meet records in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Hannah Bowers, still only an eighth grader for Science Hill, dominated the 400 meters, winning in 60.21. This would become almost a given as she would win the next four years and become the only five-time event winner in meet history.
Gate City’s Ashton Bishop won the 800, 1,600 and high jump as a freshman.
John Battle’s Ashley Osborne edged out Sullivan Central’s Katye Stone in the 3,200 by .76 of a second in the most thrilling race of the day.
Elizabethton’s Valnessha Redd took home the performance of the day, though, winning the long jump in a still-standing meet record of 18-3¾. She was named the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
D-B’s Zack McMackin broke the meet record in the pole vault that had been standing since 1980 with a clearance of 13-9 to best Keith Arington’s mark of 13-5¼. He was named the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
Daniel Boone’s Blake Ketron was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events after a heroic come-from-behind effort in the 1,600 (4:32.1), which also netted him a personal best at the time.
26th Times News Relays
Friday, May 6, 2005
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — Even though Gate City’s Ashton Bishop won a thrilling 800 in a new meet record of 2:14.69, Greeneville’s Meagan Lyons stole the show.
For the first and only time in meet history, Lyons garnered both the “most outstanding” awards for the running and field events. In the field, Lyons tied the meet record in the high jump (5-6) and was second in the long jump, just one inch off of the winning leap.
On the track, Lyons blasted the old meet record of Meg Arnold from 1992 in the 300-meter hurdles (45.6) by crossing the line in 44.58. She also won the 100 hurdles in 14.57.
On the boys’ side, Lee High’s Justin Brewer doubled up in the hurdling wins and was named the “most outstanding” performer for the running events.
Tazewell’s Jarrod Burton took home the field event award after flinging the discus 151-1 en route to a win and was second in the shot put (48-9).
27th Times News Relays
Saturday, May 6, 2006
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — The 27th edition of the meet looked more like the Bowers Invitational.
After being delayed a day due to a thunderstorm, the Bowers trio for Science Hill took over in a big way.
Hannah Bowers, then a sophomore, won the “most outstanding” award for her winning performance in the 400 with a time of 57.70. She was second in the 100 to sister Emma with a time of 12.29.
Emma, Hannah and Rachel all took part in the record-breaking 4x100 and 4x400 relays for the Lady Hilltoppers. Rachel was also a part of the 4x800 team that broke a long-standing meet record as well.
Sullivan Central’s Courtney Barnett easily won the shot put and discus, but she didn’t have to compete against Tazewell star Zacklynn Blackburn in either event. Barnett was named the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
Sullivan South’s Stephen George won the 800 in a quick time of 1:57.80 as he gunned down Morristown West’s Michael Danehy (1:59.02) in the dying stages of the race. He was named the “most outstanding” performer for the running events.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Quinn Shelton finished first in the discus and fourth in shot put to garner “most outstanding” field event performer.
28th Times News Relays
Friday, May 4, 2007
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — Again, it was the Bowers sisters show in 2007, but it was sister Emma that came out with the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
Emma won the 100 (12.32) and 200 (25.50) while also being a leg on the record-setting 4x400 relay team (4:01.84).
In the field events, Chilhowie senior Tenaicia Smith won her third consecutive triple jump title and garnered “most outstanding” honors in the field events.
Elizabethton’s Justin Fuqua wowed the stands with wins in both hurdling events, including a near meet record in the 300 hurdles. He missed Jeremy Graves’ (D-B) mark from 1998 by a little over a second.
D-B’s Brandon Lawson had the crowd in a raucous mood after setting a new record in the pole vault of 14 feet. He took home “most outstanding” honors in the field events.
29th Times News Relays
Friday, May 2, 2008
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — Science Hill’s Hannah Bowers set out to break the long-standing meet record in the 400 meters held by Sullivan South’s Laura McSpadden, but ultimately came up short.
She did, however, take home the “most outstanding” award for running events by winning the 400 (57.12), 100 (12.72) and being the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay that crossed the line in 4:02.97.
Abingdon senior Griff Graves took honors for “most outstanding” male runner by blasting both the 1,600 and 3,200. In the shorter distance, Graves bested Chuck Brown’s meet record of 4:14.7 that had stood since the first edition in 1976 by evenly-splitting a 4:14.24.
Elizabethton’s Justin Fuqua won a third straight 300 hurdles title in his first race of the season after having struggled with injury.
D-B’s Tori Head jumped 17-3 in the long jump on her first attempt and it was enough for the win and enough for the “most outstanding” award in the field events.
George Wythe’s Will Sawyers made the trek down I-81 to win the discus with a heave of 152 feet, which was good enough for the “most outstanding” performance in the field events.
30th Times News Relays
Thursday, April 30 - Friday, May 1, 2009
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — After losing the spotlight for one year to Abingdon’s Griff Graves, the Science Hill girls track team leapt back into the spotlight.
The winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays were both meet records and cemented one of the greatest dynasties in all of Northeast Tennessee track history.
In the 4x800, senior Allie Scalf and Co. blasted the old meet record set by the 2006 squad by 15 seconds in 9:35.62.
Jasmine Foster was also a standout in the field events, winning the shot put (37-10¾) and discus (113-9). She was dubbed the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
D-B’s Tori Head won the 200 (26.52) and was the anchor legs on each of the Lady Indians’ winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay quartets.
For her efforts, Head earned the “most outstanding” award for the running events.
On the boys’ side, Science Hill senior Bruce Crumley won the discus over George Wythe’s Will Sawyers – the defending champion – with a throw of 159-5 on his third attempt. His effort tied a 50-year-old school record and earned him the “most outstanding” field events performer.
In the running events, Virginia High’s Mark Waugh had himself a day in the hurdles, nabbing two gold medals. He also anchored the winning 4x100 relay team for the Bearcats and earned the “most outstanding” award in the running events.
Tri-Cities Christian’s Eurena Semper, originally from Manchester, England, etched his name in the annals of meet history by becoming the only individual event winner ever from the school by taking the 100 in 11.16.
31st Times News Relays
Thursday, May 6 - Friday, May 7, 2010
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — Southwest Virginia usually takes home its fair share of gold medals in the annual event, but 2010 was a year that stood out.
For starters, Lebanon speedster Kaylynn Cobb barely won the 100 over Marion’s Spencer Fontenot by clocking 11.36 (11.352) to (11.356). He also was fourth in the 200, but it was good enough to win the “most outstanding” award in the running events.
Powell Valley’s Taylor Barton won the discus with a throw of 140-5 and immediately got tuxedoed up for the prom back in Big Stone Gap. He was awarded the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
On the girls’ side, D-B’s Haley Phipps took home “most outstanding” honors in the running events for her win in the 200.
Science Hill’s Lexie Burley won both the long and triple jump to garner top honors in the field events.
32nd Times News Relays
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, May 4, 2011
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — Tennessee High junior Jennifer Cannon was the bomb at the 32nd edition of the meet. She broke Meghan Lyons’ mark (44.58) in the 300-meter hurdles by running 43.37 and barely missed the meet record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.64.
For her marvelous efforts, she was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
University High’s John Patrone was a big draw in the meet as he won the 100 in 10.86, which set the new FAT meet record. He was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
George Wythe’s Myron Wynn won both throwing events and was named the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
Morristown West’s Shelbie Burchfield nearly tied the meet record in the high jump twice, but she ultimately finished with a leap of 5-5 that earned her the “most outstanding” field events performer.
33rd Times News Relays
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, May 4, 2012
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — In 2011, Jennifer Cannon was great. In 2012, Jennifer Cannon was exceptional.
The Tennessee high senior put on hands down the greatest performance in meet history by winning the 300 hurdles (43.14), 100 hurdles (14.07) and 100 (12.19), which were all meet records. She was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
Cannon’s teammate Ashlee Mitchell won the shot put and discus and would later win the 200. She garnered the “most outstanding” award in the field events.
Virginia High’s Nik Huffman obliterated the meet record in the discus (Brent Collins, 176-9 in 1986) with a heave of 181-1 on his first throw. The Jefferson County native Collins went on to be an NFL linebacker.
Volunteer’s Sam Barton took home both hurdling titles and won the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
34th Times News Relays
Thursday, May 2 - Friday, May 3, 2013
Sullivan North High School
KINGSPORT — It took longer than anticipated, but Thomas Walker’s Cody Cain made his mark on the historic relays by tying two meet records in the 100 (10.86) and 200 (21.98) en route to the gold medals.
Cain also finished second in the triple jump and garnered “most outstanding” award for running events in one of the finest overall performances for a sprinter from Southwest Virginia since Kevin Mitchell in 1981.
D-B’s Adriana Watkins arguably had the best day of any athlete at the meet, winning the long jump (16-11½), triple jump (36-9) and swept the hurdling events.
Watkins was awarded the “most outstanding” performer for the running events.
In the pole vault, D-B’s Jamie Almeria propelled herself to a new meet record of 9-6 on Thursday. She was named the “most outstanding” award winner in the field events.
One of the most painfully overlooked accomplishments that came out of the 34th edition of the meet was Volunteer’s Sam Barton winning his fourth straight 300 hurdles title, becoming only the third boy to go unbeaten in one individual throughout his high school career.
Barton also had three wins in the 110 hurdles, putting him on a short list of competitors in meet history that have over six wins in individual events.
35th Times News Relays
Thursday, May 1 - Friday, May 2, 2014
Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY — Having to be moved to Science Hill due to a washout at the Sullivan North facility, the meet trudged on and it had some major highlights.
Daniel Boone’s Adam Barnard put on a performance for the ages in the 3,200, shattering the 33-year-old meet record held by Virginia High’s Chris Pruett of 9:26.0.
Barnard turned the eight-lapper in 9:07.54 and was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
D-B’s Adriana Watkins won the triple jump in a meet record of 38-1 and also won the 300 hurdles. She was named the “most outstanding” field events performer.
Cherokee’s Evan McCracken won both the discus and shot put, which was enough for him to take home the “most outstanding” field events performer.
George Wythe’s Meredith Willis won the 100 (12.41) and 200 (25.42), which garnered her the “most outstanding” award for running events.
36th Times News Relays
Thursday, April 30 - Friday, May 1, 2015
Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY — Daniel Boone senior Adam Barnard for the second year in a row shattered a meet record in a distance event.
This time around, he crushed Griff Graves’ 1,600 record by running 4:10.56, besting the previous mark by four seconds. He also won the 800 later on in 1:56.61 and garnered the “most outstanding” performance in the running events.
In the field events, Cherokee’s Evan McCracken broke the long-standing meet record in the shot put with a throw of 60-6¾. He overtook D-B great Hal Miller, Jr., who had held the record since 1979 with a massive heave of 60-5½. McCracken also won the discus (159-0) and was dubbed the “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
Unicoi County’s Stephanie Wisse was the belle of the ball after doubling up on gold medals in the 100 and 200. She was named the “most outstanding” performer for the running events and was the first athlete from the Erwin school to earn a “most outstanding” honor since Beth Wilson did so in the 1980 meet for field events.
Twin Valley’s Alexis Ramsey won the field events honor with her leap of 5-4 in the high jump.
D-B’s Alijah Dunn successfully defended his triple jump title and even bested the previous meet record with a leap of 46-0¼.
37th TriCitiesSports.com Relays
Friday, May 6, 2016
Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett ruled the roost in the 37th edition of the meet.
D-B sprinter Bryce Barrett came close to breaking the meet record in the 400, but still recorded the best time since 2000 with a run of 48.72.
He also won the 100 (11.14) and was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events.
D-B’s Jordan Jeffers broke the previous meet record in the triple jump set just one year earlier with a leap of 46-9¾. He beat record holder and teammate Alijah Dunn on his way to the gold medal and the meet’s “most outstanding” field events performer.
Unicoi’s Stephanie Wisse again showed out on the area’s biggest stage, winning the 100 (12.52), the triple jump (34-3¼) and placing in both the 100 hurdles and 200.
For her efforts, she was named the “most outstanding” performer in the running events for a second straight year.
Marion’s Callee Cox surprisingly won the field events award for her triumph in the long jump (16-10½) and coming second in the high jump.
All of the “most outstanding” awards were named after longtime meet director and Times News sports executive sports editor Pat Kenney. This was Kenney’s last year of meet directing after taking over for Ron Bliss in 1998.
Steve Wilmoth of TriCitiesSports.com graciously took the reigns and became only the meet’s third director.
38th Lupus Foundation of America TriCitiesSports.com Relays
Monday, May 8, 2017
Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY — Weather delayed the start of the meet all the way to the following Monday.
It didn’t really matter to Patrick Henry’s Alex Davenport, who garnered “most outstanding” performer in the field events for winning the long jump and finishing second in the triple jump.
He also bettered the 2007 110 hurdles record of Justin Fuqua (Elizabethton) with a time of 14.68.
Science Hill’s Tate Overbay was a part of the three winning relay teams in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. He was named the “most outstanding” running events performer.
Abingdon’s Michelle Morris swept the throwing events with heaves in the discus (111-11) and shot put (36-2½). She was named the meet’s “most outstanding” field events performer.
The meet’s “most outstanding” female runner went to Chloe Arnold, who had signed on with Chattanooga to play soccer. She won the 100 (12.73), 200 (26.37) and also led the Lady Vikings to victories in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
39th Ballad Health/TriCitiesSports.com Relays
Friday, May 4, 2018
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — TJ Patton and William Patterson stole the show for the Science Hill crew. Patton blistered the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.50, but was still a half-second off of D-B great Scat Springs' meet record of 14.0 from 1979.
He did, however, blaze the 200 in 21.84 en route to the win and the “most outstanding” male runner.
Peterson vaulted to a new meet and school record in the pole vault by clearing 14-1. He bested Brandon Lawson’s (D-B) previous mark by one inch.
Boone’s Maria Chellah didn’t beat the meet record in the 800, but she sert a new school record by running 2:18.69 and earned one of the two “most outstanding” female running events awards.
The other award went to D-B distance runner Sasha Neglia for her win and meet record in the 3,200 with a time of 10:41.20. Neglia obliterated the meet record set by John Battle’s Whitney Jessee set in 1986 at 11:16.0.
In the girls’ field events, D-B’s Natalie Donahue won the pole vault in a new meet record of 10-7, which bested the previous mark by one inch.
40th Ballad Health/TriCitiesSports.com Relays
Friday, May 3, 2019
Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett senior distance runner Sasha Neglia showed off again by winning and setting a new meet record in the girls 1,600. She won in 4:59.43, besting Maria Large’s (Virginia High) previous mark of 5:05.8 that had stood since 1981.
She was named the “most outstanding” runner for the second straight year.
Also for the Tribe, Jeamy Williams ran 21.67 to win the 200 and produced the second-fastest time ever in meet history behind only Kevin Mitchell in 1981. Williams was named “most outstanding” runner on the boys’ side.
In the field events, Union’s Justin Barnett won his third straight shot put title and repeated in the discus. The VCU signee was named “most outstanding” performer in the field events.
Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan by winning the long jump, triple jump and high jump. She also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Cowan was named “most outstanding” field events performer on the girls’ side.
2020
By Tanner Cook
Times News Sports Writer
From Tuesday, March 24, 2020
KINGSPORT — As a result of the constantly changing landscape caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, meet staff decided Monday to cancel the 2020 edition of the Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays.
The meet, which was scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at Dobyns-Bennett, traditionally brings together the best high school track and field competition from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“It pains me to do this as both the meet director and a fan of local track and field,” meet director Tanner Cook said. “The cancellation of all Virginia public schools’ remaining academic year and coinciding spring sports season was a big tipping point. It doesn’t make sense to showcase an area all-star meet without all the stars being present.”