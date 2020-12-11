BLOUNTVILLE — It took Breanna Yarber a quarter or two to warm up, but once she got started she was hard to stop.
Yarber, who transferred across state lines from Patrick Henry to Sullivan Central this week, scored a game-high 17 points — six in the fourth and six in overtime — to lead the the Lady Cougars (6-4, 1-1) to a 42-35 Three Rivers Conference basketball win over Elizabethton (2-3, 0-1) on Friday at the Dickie Warren Dome.
The senior transfer was the VHSL Class 1 player of the year last season at Patrick Henry. Her family moved to the Blountville area this week when her father moved his auto body shop to Sullivan County.
"I've had two days of practice and then this game," Yarber noted.
She said she was worried about the transition and playing for a new team but felt at home right away.
"I thought coming in, it was going to be extremely hard, but the team took me in under their wing and showed me everything and all their drills," Yarber said.
"I've just really blessed."
Yarber came off the bench and scored three points in the second quarter. She added two more on a basket in the third. Then in the fourth, she took off.
Growing ever more comfortable in her role on the floor, she scored the game-tying bucket with 15 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
"It was just a case of getting comfortable and just worrying about playing ball and not anything else," Yarber said. "My nerves got to me a little bit, but once we got into the game and got into a groove with each other and learned how each other plays, then it just all went smoothly from there."
Spearheaded by Yarber, the Lady Cougars outscored Elizabethton 14-7 in the extra period.
The Lady Cyclones' Lina Lyon led all scorers with 19 points.
ROBERTS SHOWS UP BIG
Six days removed from being a part of the TSSAA Class 4A champion football team, Jake Roberts was a star on the basketball court for Elizabethton.
Roberts scored 33 points in the Cyclones' 83-59 win over Central.
Elizabethton (2-2, 1-0) — led by Roberts and the 10-point effort from Brayden Phillips — controlled the game early. The Cyclones were up 15-9 after the first quarter and 33-19 at halftime.
Ty Barb and Dawson Arnold led the Cougars (2-6, 0-2) with 10 points each.