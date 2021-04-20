Northeast Tennessee was well represented on this year’s girls basketball all-state teams.
Leading the way on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association team was Class AA honoree Bre Yarber, the Times News/Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year. The Sullivan Central senior averaged 17 points and eight rebounds and was a dominant shot blocker. She helped the Lady Cougars win 19 games and reach the region semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Grainger.
Joining Yarber on the Class AA squad was Sullivan East sophomore Jenna Hare, who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game.
Making the Class A team was Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey. The sophomore had NET-best averages of 23 points and 4.2 steals per game. Also getting a spot on the team was North Greene junior Brooklyn Anderson.
On the Division II Class AA squad, former Science Hill standout Jeila Greenlee joined teammate Sydney Mains as honorees. Mains, a freshman, played at Liberty Bell Middle School before moving on to Knoxville Catholic and playing with Greenlee this season.
The all-state boys team is scheduled to be released Wednesday.