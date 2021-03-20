Sullivan Central got a boost when Bre Yarber transferred from Patrick Henry in Virginia.
It wasn’t clear how big the lift was until the dust had settled on the 2020-21 season and Yarber was the pick as the Times News/Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee girls basketball player of the year.
Yarber, a Division I signee who was the VHSL Class 1 player of the year for the 2019-20 season, transferred to Sullivan Central prior to this past season.
Coach of the year honors was an easy pick: Thomas Gouge, in his first year at the school, led David Crockett to a historic season.
Earning spots on the All-NET first team were Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare, Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, David Crockett’s Emma Gouge, Dobyns-Bennett’s Jabrea Johnson and Elizabethton’s Lina Lyon.
The second team was led by Unicoi County’s Caroline Podvin, who was joined by Cloudland’s Jasmine Birchfield, Science Hill’s Kijanae Marion, Elizabethton’s Morgan Headrick and Sullivan East’s Hayley Grubb.
Science Hill’s Jasmin Myers got the nod as the area’s defensive player of the year, and teammate Kat Patton was the pick as the most promising underclassman.
Here’s a look at this year’s team:
Bre Yarber
(6-0, senior, post)
The Lady Cougars were a threat every time they went onto the court with Yarber in the middle of things. The Campbell University signee averaged 17 points and eight rebounds and was a dominant shot blocker for a Central team that won 19 games and reached the region semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Grainger.
Jenna Hare
(5-9, sophomore, guard)
In an all-around dominant season, Hare averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game. She helped the Lady Patriots reach the region semifinals before a one-point loss to South Greene.
Lyndie Ramsey
(5-11, sophomore, guard)
She led Northeast Tennessee in points (23 per game) and steals (4.2). She also averaged six rebounds while helping the Lady Rangers rebound from an 0-8 start to finish 11-16.
Emma Gouge
(5-10, senior, guard)
In an impressive season for the Lady Pioneers, Gouge was at the forefront with 12 points per game. She also averaged eight rebounds and three assists.
Jabrea Johnson
(5-10, senior, post)
Keeping her team in the mix toward the top of the league standings, Johnson averaged 14 points per game for the 16-win Lady Indians. She was also a consistent rebounder with six boards per contest.
Lina Lyon
(5-3, sophomore, guard)
One of the quickest players in the area, Lyon put up 13 points per game for a 17-win team. She also averaged three assists and 2.7 steals per game.
Caroline Podvin
(5-10, senior, post)
A force in the paint, Podvin helped the Lady Blue Devils reach the region tournament by averaging 15 points and seven rebounds a contest.
Jasmine Birchfield
(5-8, senior, guard)
Cloudland reached the state tournament before losing to eventual champion Loretto, and Birchfield was a big reason the Lady Highlanders were there. She averaged 10 points, six rebounds and four assists per game for the 21-win team.
Kijanae Marion
(6-0, junior, post)
The Lady Hilltoppers had a balanced attack, but Marion was still a force with 12 points and six rebounds per game for a team that reached the Class AAA sectionals.
Morgan Headrick
(6-2, senior, post)
An all-around contributor, Headrick averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals while shooting 78% from the free-throw line as the Lady Cyclones reached the region tournament.
Hayley Grubb
(5-8, junior, guard)
Another solid season for Grubb saw her average 13 points, six rebounds and two steals per game for the 25-win Lady Patriots.
Jasmin Myers
(5-8, junior, guard)
The Lady Hilltoppers had a defensive leader in Myers. She helped her team win 20 games with solid work on the defensive end, averaging 2.3 steals per game.
Kat Patton
(5-11, sophomore, post)
Science Hill has several good young players and Patton was at the forefront. She averaged close to 10 points and was the Lady Hilltoppers’ second-leading rebounder at five per contest.
Thomas Gouge
It was a year to remember for the Lady Pioneers.
In his first season at Crockett, Gouge helped the team win 14 games and sweep rival Daniel Boone for the first time in the 50-year history of the school. Gouge also led Crockett to its first win over Dobyns-Bennett in 16 years.
The Lady Pioneers advanced to the district tournament championship game for the first time since 1995 and came within two points of beating Seymour in the regional tournament.