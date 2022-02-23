GATE CITY — Nobody can recall the last time Gate City lost a postseason boys basketball game at home, so stick a feather in Virginia High’s cap.
The Bearcats got it done Wednesday evening, leading throughout most of the game to claim a 58-51 decision over the Blue Devils in Region 2D quarterfinal play at half-filled Gate City Middle School.
Virginia High caught the Blue Devils on church night in the heart of the Bible Belt, which was OK with second-year Bearcat coach Julius Gallishaw.
“Hey, whatever it takes,” Gallishaw said. “I’m not going to argue that at all.”
Make no mistake, the Bearcats (18-8) earned their “W.”
“We knew we were coming into a hostile environment,” Gallishaw said. “But my guys played their butts off for each other and I’m proud of them.
“It’s definitely a huge night, not only getting a regional win, but getting it done here at Gate City is definitely big time.”
First-year Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes handled the emotional loss well.
“I’m so proud of my kids, man,” the 24-year-old said. “They fought and battled and gave everything they had, not only tonight, but I thought really the whole year. To look at where we came from the beginning to the end, this team didn’t have a whole lot of experience. We had young guys step in. We’ll be back.
“The scoreboard didn’t go our way tonight, but give credit to Virginia High. They played hard and made a few more plays than we did.”
PLAYING FROM OUT FRONT
The two teams battled on even terms across the first half, which ended with Virginia High up 27-23 after junior Dante Worley hit a step-back 24-footer at the buzzer.
The third seed out of the Southwest District led 37-30 after two more Worley 3s — he hit four total for a game-high 23 points — but the Blue Devils never wilted.
Fueled by the return of Eli McMurray, playing for the first time since Feb. 3 and going at it with a heavily taped left hand, Gate City (12-13) got to within one point on three occasions in the fourth period.
But each time the ‘Cats were up against it, somebody made a big play to keep the Blue Devils, the second seed out of the Mountain 7 District, in check.
Aquemini Martin, a 6-foot-4 junior, played particularly big, blocking six shots and dumping in 15 points. Davarion Mozzell knocked down three 3-point daggers for 10 points, and others picked their spots to turn in pivotal moments.
“That was our game plan coming in, to play for each other,” Gallishaw said. “I knew that Gate City had a lot of fight, and I knew they were going to make their runs, but I wanted our kids to stay poised, and they did it. They stayed with it.”
While the slick Worley ran the offense, Martin was critical on defense.
“Aquemini does a lot of good things defensively,” Gallishaw said. “He hides our weaknesses sometimes. He took on the defensive responsibility of a tough kid, No.23 (Gunner Garrett), and he did well. I’m so proud of him.”
MORE NUMBERS
Garrett scored 16 points to pace Gate City, which committed nine turnovers and shot 36% from the floor. McMurray nailed three 3s and finished with 15 points.
Virginia High, which will face Graham in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at UVa-Wise, shot 46.8% and committed nine turnovers as well. The Bearcats bombed at will in the first half and ended up draining 8 of 23 shots from beyond the arc.