BRISTOL, Tenn. — The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models will take to the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track on separate weekends in April, track officials announced Tuesday.
On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series will headline the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 when it runs April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown. That series is joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.
The two races will conclude two months of historic dirt racing action at BMS, which also is hosting the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 15-20 and the NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend on March 27-28. The latter will feature the Cup Series’ Food City Dirt Race and the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars race at BMS in 2000 and 2001. Tennessee driver Sammy Swindell won both events.
“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks April. Both weekends of racing are certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”
Illinois driver Brandon Sheppard dominated the World of Outlaws Late Model Series in 2020, winning 14 times to capture his third series crown. Other series stars include Canadian racer Ricky Weiss, Darrell Lanigan and legendary Hawkins County driver Scott Bloomquist, who has more than 600 career wins.
Two-time defending champion Brad Sweet leads the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. Driving for brother-in-law Kasey Kahne, the California native has piloted the No. 49 machine to 58 career victories, including 24 wins over the past two seasons. Sweet’s main rival is 10-time WoO champion Donny Schatz, who has amassed 299 race victories — among them a win at BMS in 2001.
Other drivers to watch in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series include Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild and 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel.
Bristol Bash practice sessions will be held on Thursday, April 8. Friday and Saturday will feature full racing programs each night consisting of hot laps, qualifying, heat races and last chance showdowns, and followed bu DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Late Models feature races.
The Bristol Throwdown’s 25-lap World of Outlaws Sprint Car feature will be held Friday night, followed by the 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series feature. A 25-lap World of Outlaws Sprint Cars feature and 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series race will headline the action on Saturday, April 24.
Tickets for both events will go on sale on Jan. 8. Visit the BMS website for more information.