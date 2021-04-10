BRISTOL, Tenn.— Wet weather has affected another race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Persistent rain Saturday forced the postponement of the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to Sunday afternoon. The schedule change comes just two weeks after the Food City Dirt Race weekend was postponed because of flooding around the speedway.
Spectator gates open at noon Sunday, and hot laps for both the World of Outlaws Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds are to begin at 1 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by four eight-lap heat races.
Highlighting the event on the temporary dirt surface at BMS is a 40-lap, $25,000-to-win World of Outlaws Late Models feature. The UMP Modifieds are to run a 20-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.
Four-time World of Outlaws Late Model national champion Josh Richards held off Chris Madden to win Friday’s 40-lap feature, and NASCAR veteran David Stremme won a 20-lap UMP Modifieds feature.
Tickets for the Bristol Bash are $45 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under.