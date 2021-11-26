JONESBOROUGH — The menu has been finalized for the 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament at David Crockett.
West Ridge used a furious second-half comeback to subdue Daniel Boone 63-54 on Friday in the first boys semifinal. Host David Crockett then withstood a determined rally by Tennessee High in the second semifinal, finally breathing a sigh of relief after defeating the Vikings 58-47.
The Wolves (5-0) take on the Pioneers (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the championship contest. Those same schools also play for the Hardee's Classic girls title; the Lady Wolves and Lady Pioneers square off at 6 p.m. in that final.
"THEY HIT US IN THE MOUTH"
The Trailblazers (3-2) made all the right moves in the first half against the Wolves and found themselves on top 30-17 at the half. When Boone’s Creed Musick hit the opening basket of the third quarter, West Ridge's deficit was 15 points and things were not looking good.
Then the Wolves went on the prowl. By the end of the third quarter, they had narrowed the gap to 39-34 — and the fourth quarter became a blur. The Wolves hit four 3-pointers in a row and suddenly found themselves on top 46-43.
Boone clawed back to tie the game at 50 with 3:05 left, but the Wolves would have none of that and outscored the ’Blazers 13-4 the rest of the way.
“I think we came out at the start of the game a little full of ourselves thinking we were better than we are,” said West Ridge coach John Dyer. “The second half was just all about us playing better defense and rebounding.
"Give Boone credit: They hit us in the mouth in the first half and that got our attention.”
Wade Witcher and Dawson Arnold led the Wolves with 16 points apiece and Ty Barb added 15.
Musick had a game-high 21 points for Boone with Brayden Blankenship adding 14.
FAMILIAR LOOK
The nightcap looked like it would be a repeat of the earlier game. Crockett had a comfortable 35-15 halftime lead and was cruising.
Tennessee High began clawing its way back, however, closing the gap to 48-43 with 3:42 left in the game.
The Pioneers used a 10-5 run to close out the game and hold the Vikings (1-3) at bay.
“I kept reminding the guys of what happened in the first game,” said Crockett coach Cody Connell. “We started taking better care of the ball and made some shots.
“I’m proud of the guys. They really wanted to make it to the championship game and get a look at West Ridge."
Seth Britton had 13 points to lead the Pioneers and Ethan Barnett scored 11.
Ty Hopson led Tennessee High with 13 points and Brandon Dufore added 10.