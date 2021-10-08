JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge continued to grow Friday night, but David Crockett took a step backward. The outcome was a one-sided football game.
Controlling play throughout, the visiting Wolves had their way with Crockett, easing to a 24-6 nonconference rain-soaked victory in impressive fashion.
West Ridge (5-2) played much like coach Justin Hilton drew it up.
“Other than the kickoff return, that was the only thing,” Hilton said. “A little hitch the giddy-up there.
“But yeah, we played well.”
The play to which Hilton referred was a 63-yard kick return for a score by Crockett’s Jaevon Emile midway through the fourth quarter, but by then it was much too late for the outmanned Pioneers (5-3).
The Wolves pushed the Pioneers around up front and finished with 361 yards of offense — 320 on the ground — to Crockett’s 140 total yards.
West Ridge spread it around with its run game, with single back Kaleb McClain gaining 113 yards on 16 carries, quarterback Ethan Bergeron producing 102 yards on 24 attempts and wingback Austin Riner turning in 75 yards on 12 tries.
“That (running the football) is something we want to hang our hat on and something we want to hang our hat on for a long time,” Hilton said.
David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley was blown away by the outcome and not a happy man.
“I’m shocked,” Chandley said. “I’m just disappointed. In our four years this might be the most disappointed I’ve been in one of my teams. And I’ll take the blame for some of that, but we didn’t execute very well.”
CONTROLLING THE BALL
West Ridge dominated time of possession in the first half, running 44 plays to just 16 for Crockett, while employing a tempo attack to the surprise of everyone.
“That was the first time we’ve done that,” Hilton said. “We felt like we had a big advantage on the line of scrimmage and we wanted to try and wear them down and then win the second and the fourth quarter.”
The Wolves got good mileage on trap plays with McClain following Grant Cornett or fellow guard Eli Kennedy through traffic, in addition to getting Riner out on the edge. And of course, the 240-pound Bergeron pounded inside.
Chandley tipped his hat.
“The tempo got us a little bit, we weren’t expecting that,” he said. “Hats off; that was good on their part.”
BERGERON’S BIG GAME
Bergeron had a strong game as usual, with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the night’s first score and a 15-yard scamper to the end zone to make it a 24-0 game halfway through the final period.
The senior also threw a 36-yard, play-action touchdown pass to Eli Iacino to up a 10-0 halftime edge to 17-0 with 8:16 left in the third period.
“That’s something we’ve talked about all year, really,” the 6-foot-3 signal-caller said. “We’ve got to run the ball and run the ball and keep making the defense come down and stack the box, stack the box. Then when we need to we can throw the home run shot.
“It was a great call.”
Iacino kicked a 20-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
CROCKETT LEADER
West Ridge bottled up Pioneers star running back Brenden Reid throughout the game. The senior finished with 71 yards on 18 carries.
“Our goal was to get him wrapped up and run to the ball,” Hilton said. “Our defensive line was fresh and they kept blockers off (linebacker) Eli Topping, who played a great game. The defense did a heck of a job.”